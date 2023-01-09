Dolphins 2022 Week 18 Snap Count Observations

Robert Jones, Durham Smythe, Erik Ezukanma and Christian Wilkins among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the New York Jets

What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 11-6 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18.

-- As a reminder, the inactives were QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., LB Brennan Scarlett, T Kendall Lamm, T Terron Armstead and TE Tanner Conner. Tagovailoa, Wilson, Lamm and Armstead all were on the final injury report of the week.

-- Scarlett and Mike Glennon both were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

-- Glennon was one of the three players who were active but did not see action in the game, along with QB Teddy Bridgewater and T Geron Christian.

-- Three position players saw their only action on special teams: FS Justin Bethel, LB Channing Tindall and C Michael Deiter. Deiter remains the only position player on the roster who has yet to play a non-special teams snap this season despite being active every game.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- For a second consecutive game, the Dolphins offense had more snaps than the opponent, with a 65-56 margin over the Jets.

-- QB Skylar Thompson played all 65 snaps, marking the first time a QB other than Tua Tagovailoa played every snap for the Dolphins.

-- Liam Eichenberg ended up playing 58 of the snaps at left guard, temporarily leaving the game with an arm injury.

-- Robert Jones filled in for Eichenberg while he was out before moving to right guard to replace Robert Hunt, who slid over to right tackle to fill in for Brandon Shell, who left with ankle and knee injuries. Jones ended up playing 19 total snaps on offense.

-- At tight end, what stood out was Durham Smythe playing a season-high 46 snaps, again leading all Dolphins players at the position. Mike Gesicki played 25 snaps, down from the 30 he played at New England.

-- Jeff Wilson Jr. got the bulk of the snaps at running back with 42 to Raheem Mostert's 24, but that was due in part to Mostert leaving the game with a thumb injury. Salvon Ahmed got four snaps, including his key 7-yard run just before Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal.

-- Finally at wide receiver, what stands out of course was rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma's NFL debut, which consisted of 10 snaps. Ezukanma had one catch for 3 yards.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Three defensive backs played every snap for the Dolphins defense: Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and Jevon Holland.

-- Christian Wilkins carried his usual heavy work load on the defensive line, playing 50 snaps — the same number as linebacker Jerome Baker.

-- Elijah Campbell started in the secondary with Howard, Kohou and Holland, but it was Eric Rowe who got the fourth-most snaps among defensive backs with 32. Verone McKinley III played 21 snaps at safety.

-- At outside linebacker, the absence of Bradley Chubb was limited to 18 snaps, no doubt because he came into the game dealing with ankle and hand injuries. Jaelan Phillips got the most snaps among the edge defenders with 48, followed by Melvin Ingram with 31 and Andrew Van Ginkel with 22.

-- As always, we close with the special teams, where Justin Bethel and Clayton Fejedelem as usual tied for the highest snap count with 19 followed by 16 for Duke Riley and Campbell. The highest special teams snap count for an offensive player again went to Smythe with 10, followed by wide receiver Trent Sherfield with seven to go along with his 42 snaps on offense.

