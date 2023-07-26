Dolphins 2023 Camp Day 1: Practice Observations

Jaylen Waddle had the play of the day in the first practice of training camp

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the first practice (day 1) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- As expected, every player on the roster took part in practice except for the four currently on Active/PUP: Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Tanner Conner and Nik Needham. All but Conner, though, were spotted on the field at some point. Armstead wore a compression sleeve on his right leg after head coach Mike McDaniel said he had a minor procedure done recently.

-- Edge defender Jaelan Phillips came up limping after a pass play and got his lower left leg retaped, though he did finish the practice.

-- Jaylen Waddle had the highlight play of practice on a deep pass down the left sideline from Tua Tagovailoa when he caught the rebound after safety Jevon Holland got his left hand on the ball after Waddle failed to cleanly catch the ball.

-- Another highlight play came when cornerback Xavien Howard broke up a mid-range sideline pass from Tua intended for Tyreek Hill. That was the only matchup between one of the Dolphins' star wide receivers (Hill/Waddle) against the team's elite cornerbacks (Howard/Jalen Ramsey).

-- Rookie cornerback Cam Smith continued the good work he showed in the offseason with some good coverage on a couple of passes in team sessions and might have had an interception if not for wide receiver Braylon Sanders playing DB and breaking up the play. One of his nice plays in coverage came against Waddle.

-- Fullback Alec Ingold was among the best performers on the day, with a couple of catches and a great stuff block against Bradley Chubb in pass protection.

-- Chubb did have a couple of nice plays in run defense.

-- This was a relatively short practice, not uncommon for a first practice of camp.

-- Tua's best pass of practice came early in a 7-on-7 session when he threw a dart to Waddle at the numbers on the left side.

-- Hill, Waddle and rookie tight end Julian Hill each dropped a pass.

-- Rookie running back De'Von Achane got a lot of work, with a few carries and a couple of outlet catches.

-- Zach Sieler would have had a coverage sack on the play where Ingold blocked Chubb. Sieler later tipped a Tua pass at the line of scrimmage to cause an incompletion.

-- Braxton Berrios came up with a nice low catch when he got down on the ground to grab a pass from Mike White some 15 yards downfield.

-- Skylar Thompson had a completion of about 20-25 yards to Tyreek Hill in the middle of the field after Hill came back from it.

-- On the last play of practice, River Cracraft fumbled after catching a pass from White and it was recovered by rookie free agent Aubrey Miller Jr.