The Cooper Connections: Dolphins a Logical Fit if Cowboys Indeed Release Star WR

The biggest news of the combine involving a veteran NFL player dropped Friday with the report that the Dallas Cowboys were likely to release four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper this month, and it's impossible not to think about the possibilities for the Miami Dolphins if that comes to fruition.

It should be pretty well known, especially by Dolphins fans, that Cooper was born and played his high school football in Miami (Northwestern High, to be precise), so there's that immediate connection.

Beyond that, Cooper played at the University of Alabama and, though, he preceded Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle there, maybe the idea of a Roll Tide reunion would have some appeal if he hits the open market.

Then there's this other connection, Cooper's final season with the Raiders (then in Oakland) was the first of three seasons as tight ends coach for Frank Smith, who now happens to be the Dolphins offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Amari Cooper's credentials

Cooper has played seven NFL seasons since being a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2015 and has five 1,000-yard seasons, the last coming in 2020 when he had 1,114 yards on 92 catches.

Even though he didn't hit 1,000 yards, his 2021 numbers were very respectable: 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He then had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 23-17 playoff loss against the 49ers.

The only reason the Cowboys would release Cooper is his contract, which calls for his $20 million salary to become fully guaranteed March 20, the fifth day of the new league year.

It's not impossible for Dallas to try to keep Cooper by restructuring his contract, which runs through 2024, but Cooper very well at that point might prefer trying his luck on the free agent market.

Given his resume, he likely wouldn't be lacking for suitors.

The Dolphins need a wide receiver

And the Dolphins most definitely should make a phone call if that scenario materializes because it's pretty clear they need help at wide receiver.

The Dolphins wide receiver corps has an awful lot of question marks at this time beyond 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, with DeVante Parker's injury history and a few players (Will Fuller V, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins) scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, and Cooper would be a welcome addition for Tagovailoa.

It's most definitely a story to follow.