Tua Officially Back ... Probably

The Miami Dolphins activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off IR but listed him as questionable for their Week 6 against Jacksonville

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back on the Miami Dolphins' 53-man roster, but he's not yet a slam dunk to retake his place in the starting lineup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in England on Sunday.

The Dolphins activated Tagovailoa off IR on Saturday morning (it was Saturday afternoon in England), but then proceeded to add him to their game status report and list him as questionable for the game against Jacksonville.

Tagovailoa is back on the active roster after missing the past three games because of a rib injury he sustained in a 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills in the home opener in Week 2.

Tua returned to practice Wednesday and appeared to make it through the week without any setbacks.

He spoke to reporters in England after practice Friday and was asked whether he felt 100 percent or he was learning to manage dealing with pain.

“I don’t think it’s 100 percent pretty," he replied, "I’m just 100 percent ready to get back out on the field.”

Tua indicated he will be wearing some kind of protection for his ribs, which were injured when he was slammed to the ground by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa while throwing a fourth-down incompletion in the first quarter of that Week 2 game.

“Yeah, I’ve had protection," Tua said. "I’ve had a rib cage protector when the incident happened, but we’ve made some adjustments to what I’m going to wear and whatnot.”

It's important to note here the "questionable" designation clearly indicates Tua is not at 100 percent because the Dolphins didn't do that with defensive tackle Raekwon Davis when he was activated off IR the day before the game at Tampa Bay last weekend.

Tua isn't the only Dolphins quarterback listed as questionable for the Jacksonville game because the same goes for Jacoby Brissett, who started the past three games but sustained a hamstring injury during the 45-17 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

But this won't be about which quarterback will be healthier.

If Tua can play against Jacksonville, he'll be the starter.

WIDE RECEIVER ADDITIONS

For a second consecutive game, the Dolphins have elevated a wide receiver from the practice squad — and this time it's actually two wide receivers.

Isaiah Ford will be up for a second consecutive week, and this time he'll be joined by training camp and preseason standout Kirk Merritt.

Ford, who's been on and off the Dolphins active roster and practice squad more times than we can count, caught one pass for 3 yards against Tampa Bay last week.

Merritt played one game as a rookie free agent in 2020, getting one snap on offense and seven on special teams in a victory at Arizona last November.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker already has been ruled out against Jacksonville with a hamstring jury and Preston Williams is questionable with a groin issue.

Will Fuller V, of course, is on injured reserve and will have to miss at least one more game (against Atlanta in Week 7) before he's eligible to return.

It means we're looking at a strong possibility the wide receiver corps against Jacksonville will consist of Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Ford and Merritt.