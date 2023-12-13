The Miami Dolphins added two veteran centers a day after disclosing that Connor Williams suffered a knee injury that ended his 2023 season, minutes before revealing Liam Eichenberg has an injured calf muscle.

Former University of Florida standout Jonotthan Harrison, who has started 42 of 84 games he's played in the NFL from 2014-19, was added to the 53-man roster. And the Dolphins also signed Matt Skura, who spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Dolphins, to the practice squad.

Both centers will be called on to address the offensive line crisis Miami is experiencing, which led to four backups being in starter roles in Monday night's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In that game Eichenberg, who has started eight games this season, filled in for Williams, playing center for the fourth time this season.

At this point, if healthy enough to play, Eichenberg likely will continue to handle the center duties unless Harrison, Skura or rookie Alama Uluave, who is also on the practice squad, proves they can handle that role, potentially allowing Eichenberg to continue starting at either left or right guard.

When Eichenberg was moved to center in the first half, Robert Jones replaced him as Miami's starting right guard and he struggled against the Titans.

Offensive line nursing numerous injuries

The Dolphins were forced to play four backups on the offensive line against the Titans because Terron Armstead, the starting left tackle, is nursing knee, quadriceps and ankle issues that require rest, and Robert Hunt aggravated a hamstring injury in the Week 13 victory at Washington — it's likely to keep him out of the starting lineup for a fourth game when Miami hosts the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Dolphins are also without Isaiah Wynn, who suffered a quadriceps injury that likely ended his season. Eichenberg and Lester Cotton have taken turns replacing Wynn as Miami's starting left guard.

Adding backup centers could give Miami to the opportunity to strengthen the interior of the line. Harrison has primarily worked at center in his six seasons with Indianapolis (2014-16) and the Jets (2017-19). He’s also spent time with Buffalo (2020), the New York Giants (2021) and Atlanta (2022-23), joining each team for either training camp, or signing to their practice squad.

He hasn't played in a regular season game in almost four years — his last game was Dec. 29, 2019 with the Jets.

Skura returns to Dolphins

Skura, a former Duke standout, has played in 77 games with 73 starts for three different teams – Baltimore (2017-20), the Giants (2021) and the L.A. Rams (2022). He’s also played in three playoff games with one start for the Ravens. After Miami released him at the end of training camp in 2021, he joined the Giants and started 14 games at left guard that season.

In 2022 he started eight of the nine games he played for the Rams at center. He hadn't been a part of an NFL team in 2023 until now.

Placing Williams, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, on injured reserve Wednesday opened up a spot on the 53-man roster for Harrison.

Miami had a spot available on the 16-player practice squad because linebacker Alexander Johnson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in practice last week.