Dolphins Add Two Players, Long Ruled Out

The Miami Dolphins made their weekly roster adjustments Saturday for their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and what they didn't do was just as significant.

First, the Dolphins announced that second-year tight end Hunter Long had been downgraded from questionable to out with the ankle injury he sustained in practice late in the week.

Long's absence means the Dolphins will be short two tight ends with Cethan Carter already declared out with a concussion, which means that rookie free agent Tanner Conner likely will be making his NFL debut against the Ravens after a very impressive training camp that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster.

Conner didn't play in the opener against New England after dealing with a knee injury.

Next, the Dolphins elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad.

The move with Coleman was easy to predict (as I did Friday) in light of Austin Jackson being placed on injured reserve, which left only seven offensive linemen on the active roster.

As for Cracraft, it's the second time in two weeks he's been elevated, and against New England he ended up playing while rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma was inactive.

This week, let's remember that wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was listed as questionable Friday because of a toe injury, so it's possible that both Cracraft and Ezukanma will be in the lineup. With the two elevations, the Dolphins will only be able to use Cracraft in a regular season game one more time unless they eventually sign him to the active roster.

THE DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT

The good news for the Dolphins on Saturday is that there was no change in the status of tackle Terron Armstead after he was listed as questionable with his toe injury, meaning he still could end up in uniform for the game against the Ravens.

The same goes for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who also was listed as questionable with a back injury.

The only other with a game status designation was running back Salvon Ahmed, who was inactive against New England and is dealing with a heel injury.