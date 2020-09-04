SI.com
Flores Addresses Josh Rosen Rumors

Alain Poupart

The reports of the Miami Dolphins fielding calls about trade possibilities involving quarterback Josh Rosen are just business as usual around cutdown day.

So says Brian Flores.

The second-year head coach addressed the Rosen report put out on Twitter by ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“It’s a day before cutdown and I think there’s a lot of names that are floating around," Flores said. "We’re fielding calls left and right … I know (GM Chris Grier) is, about Josh and probably a handful of other players and I think that’s the case across the league. ... We’re going to go out and practice today and make the decisions on the roster tomorrow. We’re fielding calls on a handful of players, and I think every team is doing the same thing. Josh has competed. Josh has made some great throws. I think he’s gotten better over the course of training camp. That’s where we are with him.”

There are pluses and minuses to trading Rosen, who clearly doesn't have a long-term future with the Dolphins after the selection of the Tua Tagoaviloa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Rosen joined the Dolphins last April in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals that saw the Dolphins give up a second-round pick in 2019 and a fifth-round selection in 2020. As it turned out, the Dolphins ended up re-acquiring the fifth-round selection in the trade that sent Kenyan Drake to Arizona.

In his first season with Miami, Rosen was 0-3 as a starter and finished with 58 completions in 109 attempts (53.2 percent) with one touchdown and five interceptions and a passer rating of 52.0. Rosen had slightly better numbers (55.2 completion percentage, 66.7 passer rating) as a rookie in 2018 after the Cardinals made him the 10th overall pick.

