Big Addition on Dolphins O-line: Armstead Agrees to Terms

The Miami Dolphins have made their big splash move of free agency.

The team agreed to contract terms with three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead, per a league source, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the deal is for five years, $75 million with almost $44 million in guaranteed money.

It's an awfully big contract for a 3o-year-old lineman who has yet to play a full season in the NFL and missed nine games in 2021, though it tells you how serious the Dolphins were about acquiring a player who should become the anchor of a retooled offensive line.

The addition of Armstead reminds us a bit of what the Dolphins did in 2014 when they brought in veteran Branden Albert from the Kansas City Chiefs, though Armstead is more accomplished than Albert was at that time in his career. On the flip side, the offensive line that Albert joined had arguably more talent than the group Armstead has joined.

Armstead solves the issue of the left tackle position, which was a major problem last year after both Austin Jackson and rookie Liam Eichenberg struggled.

With Armstead teaming up with fellow free agent acquisition Connor Williams, the left side of the Dolphins offensive line should be set now, and the team has several options on the roster to fill out the other three spots on the line, with Robert Hunt and Eichenberg certainly two candidates to land starting jobs.

There's also the possibility the Dolphins could add yet another offensive lineman in free agency or maybe even spent another early draft pick on a big guy up front, though it says here the line has all it needs to take a major step forward in 2022 with the veteran additions and some development from some of the younger players.

The size of Armstead's reported deal certainly is eye-opening, again not because of the caliber of player but because of the injury issues. For example, it was a knee injury that kept Armstead out of the lineup for the second half of the 2021 season, including the Week 17 game between the Dolphins and Saints at the Superdome.

Armstead becomes the ninth unrestricted free agent to join the Dolphins from another team this offseason, but he overshadows everybody else, both in terms of NFL credentials and contract.

The addition of Armstead has put the stamp on an offseason focused on maintaining the status quo on defense and upgrading at every position on offense.

With Teddy Bridgewater as the new backup quarterback, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at running back, Alec Ingold at fullback, Cedrick Wilson Jr. at wide receiver and most importantly Armstead and Williams on the offensive line, the Dolphins certainly look to have accomplished their goal.

Time will tell whether the Dolphins vastly overspent for Armstead if he doesn't last, but the Dolphins took a big swing with this move and if it wasn't clear they were playing to win in 2022 and take the next step into the playoffs, it should be clear by now.