Dolphins Get Deep Threat for Offense

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Houston wide receiver Will Fuller V

After a relatively quiet start in free agency, the Miami Dolphins have made their most significant move yet.

The Dolphins agreed to terms with Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V, according to a league source.

Fuller spent the past five seasons with Houston after being a first-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL draft. her was the 21st overall selection in that draft, eight spots after the Dolphins took Laremy Tunsil.

Injuries have been an issue for Fuller since he got to the NFL, as he has yet to play a full 16-game season. In fact, since starting playing 14 games as a rookie, Fuller hasn't been able to play more than 11 games.

He has started 52 of 53 games with 209 catches for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns. Fuller has his most productive season in 2020 when he caught 53 passes for 879 yards (16.6 average) and eight touchdowns.

Fuller will have to sit out the first game of the 2021 season to complete a six-game NFL suspension for violating the league's policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs.

Here was a scouting report on Fuller provided by NFL Draft Bible:

Known for being one of the league’s premier deep threats, Fuller’s presence when he is in the Texans lineup shows a significant difference in their offensive numbers. His ability to take the top off defenses has been a key piece in unlocking the Texans' offense. Explosive foot speed allows him to win consistently on a vertical plane. Is a threat to score from any area of the field with excellent speed and impressive yards after the catch abilities to maneuver in the open field. Struggles to beat press coverage against bigger cornerbacks who can use his lack of play strength against him. Inconsistent hands do not win consistently in contested catch situations due to a lack of hand strength and a strong tendency to be a body catcher. Prefers to play on a vertical plane, lacking the ability to be a consistent threat in the intermediate area of the field, showing minimal body control to catch the ball outside of his frame. Fuller is a wide receiver teams can win with as a complementary receiver who adds an elite deep threat element.

Fuller becomes the second wide receiver signed by the Dolphins this offseason following Robert Foster.

Other offseason acquisitions include QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Malcolm Brown, C Matt Skura, TE Cethan Carter, DT Adam Butler, ILB Benardrick McKinney, CB Justin Coleman and P Michael Palardy.