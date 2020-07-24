All Systems Are Go for Training Camp

"Training camps will begin as scheduled."

That was a line from a statement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday after the NFLPA voted 29-3 to accept a proposal from the NFL to address several issues related to the opening of training camp and the 2020 season.

"The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season," Goodell's statement read. "Training camps will begin as scheduled.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

While there's been no official announcement regarding the particulars of the new arrangement between the players and owners, multiple reports have laid out the basics.

Among them:

• Players will have seven days to decide whether to opt out of the 2020 season, which would "toll" their contracts, basically carrying their deal into next year as though 2021 were 2020. Players considered at high risk would get a $350,000 stipend if they opt out, compared to $150,000 for those who opt out despite not being considered at high risk. Once a player opts out, the decision is irrevocable.

• Players would be paid a prorated salary in the event games needed to be canceled.

• The 2020 salary cap will remain unchanged ($198.2 million), while the 2021 cap will have a floor of $175 million.

• Any revenue losses would be made up over four years of adjusted salary caps.

• After initial testing, training camp will feature eight days of strength/conditioning/walk-throughs, four days in helmets and shells and a maximum of 14 days practicing in pads starting Aug. 17.

• There will be no preseason in 2020.

• Teams will be allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad, up from the usual 10.