Dolphins History Lesson: NFL Stat Leaders

The Miami Dolphins had two players lead the NFL in a statistical category in 2020
The Miami Dolphins put together what ultimately was a very successful 2020 season, even if it fell short of ending with a playoff berth.

In the process, several players put together impressive individual seasons, and in that vein it was cornerback Xavien Howard and kicker Jason Sanders who stood out.

Howard tied the single-season franchise record with an NFL-leading 10 interceptions, while Sanders tied for the league lead with 144 points and set a Dolphins single-season record for field goal accuracy (.923).

Howard and Sanders joined the list of Dolphins players who finished first (or tied for first) in a significant statistical category.

We run those down in reverse chronogical order:

2020 — CB Xavien Howard (interceptions, 10); K Jason Sanders (scoring, 144 points*)

2018 — CB Xavien Howard (interceptions, 7*)

2017 — WR Jarvis Landry (receptions, 112)

2012 — P Brandon Fields (punting average, 50.2)

2002 — RB Ricky Williams (rushing yards, 1853); DE Jason Taylor (sacks, 18.5)

1999 — K Olindo Mare (field goals, 39); CB Sam Madison (interceptions, 7*)

1996 — RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar (touchdowns, 16); P John Kidd (punting average, 46.7)

1992 — QB Dan Marino (passing yards, 4116); K Pete Stoyanovich (scoring, 124 points; field goals, 30*)

1991 — K Pete Stoyanovich (field goals, 31*); P Reggie Roby (punting average, 45.7)

1998 — QB Dan Marino (passing yards, 4434); WR O.J. McDuffie (receptions, 90)

1986 — QB Dan Marino (TD passes, 44; passing yards, 4746)

1985 — QB Dan Marino (TD passes, 30; passing yards, 4137)

1984 — QB Dan Marino (TD passes, 48 yards; passer rating, 108.9; passing yards, 5084); WR Mark Clayton (touchdowns, 18*)

1983 — KR Fulton Walker (kickoff return average, 26.7)

1977 — QB Bob Griese (TD passes, 22; passer rating, 87.8)

1976 — KR Duriel Harris (kickoff return average, 32.9)

1973 — S Dick Anderson (interceptions, 8*)

1971 — K Garo Yepremian (scoring, 117 points)

1967 — CB Dick Westmoreland (interceptions, 10*)

*-tied for league lead

