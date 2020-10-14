SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Is Miami Among the Possible Landing Spots for Bell?

Alain Poupart

Running back Le'Veon Bell will be a free agent available to any team once his release from the New York Jets becomes official, and speculation already has begun as to his next destination.

And where do the Miami Dolphins fit into the equation?

They're in the mix, according to oddsmakers as well as ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell.

First, the Dolphins are tied for seventh as the most likely next team for Bell, according to BetOnline. The Dolphins are one of six teams listed as 10-to-1 to land Bell, along with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears are the betting favorites, per BetOnline, at 3-to-1, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15-2), Cleveland Browns (8-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (9-1) and Tennessee Titans (9-1).

Barnwell, meanwhile, wrote about his 10 most likely destinations for Bell and the Dolphins were among the teams mentioned.

"The Dolphins' backfield hasn't performed as expected this season. Miami guaranteed Jordan Howard nearly $5 million, but the former Chicago starter produced just 14 rushing yards on 18 carries before being scratched for the win over the 49ers," Barnwell wrote. "Matt Breida's 27 carries have produced a total of 100 yards, but the primary back has been 2019 seventh-rounder Myles Gaskin, who has 87 touches through five games while taking 66% of the offensive snaps.

"Gaskin's versatility is a plus, and he ranks ninth in success rate, but a lack of explosiveness has left him below average in both rushing and receiving DVOA. I'm not sure the Dolphins are ready to give up on their starter or either of their offseason additions, but Bell could be an upgrade if they are."

Along with Gaskin, Breida and Howard, the Dolphins also have Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed on the active roster at running back, along with fullback Chandler Cox.

Bell had 74 rushing yards and three receptions for 39 yards in two games with the Jets this season after rushing for 789 yards and catching 66 passes in 2019.

Before he sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell had rushing seasons of three rushing seasons with 1,268 yards more and three seasons with at least 75 receptions.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Can't Escape QB Commentary

The Miami Dolphins have been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback for a long time, and now they're watching their former starter continue to shine for another team

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 5 Observations ... And Former Miami Dolphins Updates

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season featured a rare Tuesday night and some bad news for former Dolphins coaches

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down

After the third game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Le'Veon Bell to the Dolphins? Interesting But Unlikely

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly has asked to be traded and an ESPN analyst threw out one scenario involving the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Is Raekwon Davis Ready for a Bigger Role?

Miami Dolphins rookie Raekwon Davis will need to get better in a hurry in the aftermath of the injury sustained by Davon Godchaux

Alain Poupart

Report: Godchaux Could Be Done for Season

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux reportedly sustained a biceps injury that could have short-term and long-term ramifications

Alain Poupart

Sanders off to Record-Setting Start ... With Maybe More to Come

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been perfect on field goal and extra points through the first five weeks of the 2020 season

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 5 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 43-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers

Alain Poupart

The Most Satisfying Aspect of the Big Dolphins Win

The Miami Dolphins' victory against the San Francisco 49ers was meaningful in a lot of ways and offered great hope for the near future

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 5 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Breaking down who played how many snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the San Francisco 49ers and what it means in the big picture

Alain Poupart