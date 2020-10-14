Is Miami Among the Possible Landing Spots for Bell?

Running back Le'Veon Bell will be a free agent available to any team once his release from the New York Jets becomes official, and speculation already has begun as to his next destination.

And where do the Miami Dolphins fit into the equation?

They're in the mix, according to oddsmakers as well as ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell.

First, the Dolphins are tied for seventh as the most likely next team for Bell, according to BetOnline. The Dolphins are one of six teams listed as 10-to-1 to land Bell, along with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears are the betting favorites, per BetOnline, at 3-to-1, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15-2), Cleveland Browns (8-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (9-1) and Tennessee Titans (9-1).

Barnwell, meanwhile, wrote about his 10 most likely destinations for Bell and the Dolphins were among the teams mentioned.

"The Dolphins' backfield hasn't performed as expected this season. Miami guaranteed Jordan Howard nearly $5 million, but the former Chicago starter produced just 14 rushing yards on 18 carries before being scratched for the win over the 49ers," Barnwell wrote. "Matt Breida's 27 carries have produced a total of 100 yards, but the primary back has been 2019 seventh-rounder Myles Gaskin, who has 87 touches through five games while taking 66% of the offensive snaps.

"Gaskin's versatility is a plus, and he ranks ninth in success rate, but a lack of explosiveness has left him below average in both rushing and receiving DVOA. I'm not sure the Dolphins are ready to give up on their starter or either of their offseason additions, but Bell could be an upgrade if they are."

Along with Gaskin, Breida and Howard, the Dolphins also have Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed on the active roster at running back, along with fullback Chandler Cox.

Bell had 74 rushing yards and three receptions for 39 yards in two games with the Jets this season after rushing for 789 yards and catching 66 passes in 2019.

Before he sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell had rushing seasons of three rushing seasons with 1,268 yards more and three seasons with at least 75 receptions.