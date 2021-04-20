Checking Out 2021 NFL Draft Odds

The Miami Dolphins are right at the top of the NFL when it comes to one draft gambling proposition

Logic says the Miami Dolphins will take an offensive player with their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Oddsmakers say it's almost a done deal.

In fact, it's the safest bet in the NFL when it comes to projecting what side of the ball each team will spent its first pick on — outside of some of the top teams who don't even have odds because it's so obvious.

The Dolphins taking an offensive player with their first pick is listed as -1500, according to BetOnline.ag, meaning somebody would have to wager $1,500 to win $100. A bettor looking to go for the long shot would get +600 odds, winning $600 with a $100 wager.

It's by far the most overwhelming odds in the draft when it comes to offense/defense for each team.

The second-biggest odds belong to the Dallas Cowboys, with odds of -500 for defense.

The Dolphins specifically are expected to go for an offensive skill position player, whether it be a wide receiver or a tight end.

The most likely candidates at this time appear to be Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase from LSU, and Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith from Alabama.

There are other interesting 2021 draft propositions that relate to the Dolphins:

-- The over/under for Pitts' draft position is 5 1/2, with -165 odds favoring him getting picked under that number. That would put him out of reach for the Dolphins, who currently have the sixth selection.

-- The over/under for Chase's draft position is 6, with the under going off at -250.

-- The over/under for both Smith and Waddle's draft positions is 11 1/2, with -140 odds on the under for Smith and -130 for Waddle.

-- Chase is the overwhelming favorite to be the first wide receiver taken, at -750. Smith is second at +600 and Waddle is third at +650.

-- And here's one for those who like running back Najee Harris as a potential Dolphins draft pick. His draft position over/under was listed at 32 1/2, with -180 odds for the under ($180 bet to win $100).