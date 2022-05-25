The Dolphins and Money Matters

The Miami Dolphins have spread out their money almost evenly between their offense and defense

When it comes to spending for the 2022 season, no team in the NFL is striking a better balance between offense and defense right now than the Miami Dolphins.

The difference between what the Dolphins are spending on offense and defense is less than $4 million, according to overthecap.com, the smallest figure in the NFL. The Dolphins will be spending, as of Wednesday morning, a little more than $105 million on defensive players and a little more than $101 million on offensive players.

By contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the biggest offense/defense differential at a whopping $74 million, with more than $133 million going for their defense and $59 million going for their offense.

The exact difference for the Dolphins was $3.792 million, with the New York Jets ($4.52 million) and Philadelphia Eagles ($4.96 million) next with the smallest differential between offense and defense.

The Dolphins player carrying the biggest cap number in 2022 is DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who's got an $11.35 million figure from his new contract signed this offseason. He's followed by TE Mike Gesicki, CB Xavien Howard, LB Jerome Baker and QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins ranked 12th in the NFL defensive spending and 21st on offensive spending.

The Dolphins differential was a little more than $2 million in 2021, per overthecap.com, but more than $35 million (skewed toward the defense) in 2020.

DOLPHINS HAVE LITTLE DEAD MONEY

The Dolphins are not quite at the top when it comes to least amount of dead cap space in 2022, but they're in the top 10.

Miami comes in at number 8 at a little more than $8.5 million, again per overthecap.com.

The bulk of that figures comes from the trade of DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots and the Dolphins being on the hook for the prorated remaining portion of the signing bonus he got when he signed an extension in 2019.

The New York Jets have the lowest dead cap space figure at a little less than $2.1 million.

Along with Parker, the other players counting against the Dolphins cap despite no longer being on the roster are Jakeem Grant ($1.37 million), Jesse Davis ($1 million), Allen Hurst ($433,000) and Jason Strowbridge ($163,000). Strowbridge's dead money comes from the signing bonus he received as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

DOLPHINS PLAYERS IN THE TOP 10

While we're on the topic of money, we can add that the Dolphins have seven who rank in the top 10 in average annual compensation.

The list is topped by Tyreek Hill, who is the highest-paid wide receiver with an average of $30 million per year.

Others in the top 10 include Alec Ingold (tied for third among fullback at $3.25 million annually), kicker Jason Sanders (sixth at $4.4 million), tight end Mike Gesicki (tied for seventh at $10.93 million with his franchise tag), and linebacker Jerome Baker (tied for seventh at $12.5).

At the cornerback position, Xavien Howard is sixth in annual average at $18 million, while Byron Jones is ninth at $16.5 million.

For those wondering about new tackle Terron Armstead, his $15 million annual average came in at 13th at his position.

TINDALL SIGNS HIS ROOKIE CONTRACT

Finally, the Dolphins took care of the signing of another draft pick Wednesday when they came to terms with their top selection in the 2022 draft, linebacker Channing Tindall.Tindall Signs Rookie Contract

The third-round pick from Georgia becomes the third Dolphins rookie draft pick to sign, following seventh-round selections Cameron Goode and Skylar Thompson.

The only unsigned draft pick is fourth-round choice Erik Ezukanma, the wide receiver from Texas Tech.

The signing of draft picks isn't nearly as significant as it once was because of the rookie wage scale first included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2011.