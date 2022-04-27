The Dolphins and the Fourth Round of the NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins' second pick in the 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to come in the fourth round, which hasn't exactly produced a lot of gems for the team through the years

The fourth round of the NFL draft doesn't normally grab a lot of attention, other than kicking off the final day of the three-day festivities.

But it's a bit different when it comes to the Miami Dolphins in 2022 because the team has only four selections in the draft, none of them before the third round and only two before the seventh round.

So, yes, the fourth round becomes more significant, which is why we're about to dissect it from a historical standpoint.

The Dolphins' Fourth-Round Overview

When it comes to the middle rounds, it's pretty well known that the Dolphins have had unusual success in the fifth round — just start with Zach Thomas, and then we can move on to Reshad Jones, Bryan Cox and Jim Kiick.

The fourth round hasn't been nearly as good for Miami, since it has produced exactly one Pro Bowl selection for the team through the years, that by Paul Soliai.

Actually, the best player the Dolphins ever selected in the fourth round was Joe Theismann, but he never played for them because of a contract dispute in 1971 that sent him to the CFL before Miami traded his rights in 1974 to Washington for a future first-round selection.

The team has found some notable contributors in the fourth round, most recently 1,000-yard rusher Lamar Miller and 1,000-yard receiver Brian Hartline.

The Notable 125th Overall Selections

If the Dolphins keep the pick, it will be the third time they have made the 125th selection.

On those first two occassions, they hit in 2014 with Walt Aikens, who became a valuable special teams performer, and they missed in 1996 with linebacker LaCurtis Jones, who didn't even make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

Here are some of the most noteworthy 125th overall selections through the years:

2007, OL Jermon Bushrod — Coming out of Towson State, Bushrod had a 12-year NFL career that included two Pro Bowl selections and a two-year stint with the Dolphins.

2003, CB Ivan Taylor — While he never made the Pro Bowl, Ivan (he became known as Ike Taylor), was a nine-year starter for some very good Pittsburgh Steelers defenses.

1988, CB Cris Dishman — During a 13-year career with four teams, Disham was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and finished with 43 career interceptions.

1974, C Mike Webster — The greatest 125th overall pick of all (and by a large margin), Webster was a mainstay for the Steelers offense for more than a decade on his way to the Hall of Fame.

The Top 10 Dolphins Fourth-Round Picks

1. CB Curtis Johnson, 1970 — Started 113 games from 1970-78, including every game during the Super Bowl seasons in 1972 and 1973, and had 22 career interceptions.

2. DT Paul Soliai, 2007 — Played seven seasons in Miami with 62 starts. Selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011.

3. TE Randy McMichael, 2002 — Started every game during his five seasons with the Dolphins and had 283 receptions for 3,096 yards and 18 touchdowns. Set a Dolphins franchise record for tight ends with 73 catches in 2004 that wasn't matched until Mike Gesicki tied it last season.

4. WR Brian Hartline, 2009 — Played six seasons in Miami, starting 69 of 92 games. Had 298 catches and topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2012 and 2013. Set franchise records with 12 catches and 253 yards in a 24-21 overtime loss at Arizona in 2012.

5. CB Gerald Small, 1978 — Played seasons in Miami and started 76 games, including all but one from 1979-83. Had four seasons with at least four interceptions, including a high of seven in 1980.

6. T Jeff Dellenbach, 1985 — Played every position on the Dolphins offensive line in 145 games with 87 starts from 1985-94.

7. RB Lamar Miller, 2012 — Played four seasons in Miami and started 47 games over his final three years. Rushed for 1,099 yards in 2014 and had a franchise-record 97-yard run in the finale against the Jets that season. Made the Pro Bowl with Houston in 2018.

8. RB Troy Stradford, 1987 — NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1987. Played four seasons with Miami and finished with 1,332 rushing yards and 159 catches for 1,373 yards.

9. DE Lorenzo Bromell, 1998 — Played four seasons with Miami, starting 2 of 53 games. Had 21.5 sacks, including eight in 1998, which stood as the team's rookie record until it was broken by Jaelan Phillips (8.5) in 2021.

10. TE Durham Smythe, 2018 — Re-signed this offseason after started 41 of his 63 games his first four seasons. His receptions and receiving yards have increased every year, with a high of 34 catches for 357 yards in 2021.

Grading the Dolphins' Last 10 Fourth-Round Picks

2020 — G Solomon Kindley: 13 starts as a rookie, two starts in 2021. Grade: Incomplete

2018 — TE Durham Smythe: 63 games, 41 starts. 5 sacks in 2021. Just signed to a second contract. Grade: B+

2018 — RB Kalen Ballage: 24 games, 6 starts, 3.0 rushing average. Grade: D

2015 — G Jamil Douglas: 17 games, 6 starts. Waived in 2016. Still in NFL. Grade: C-

2014 — DB Walt Aikens: 93 games, 4 starts. Special teams captain. Grade: B+

2013 — LB Jelani Jenkins: 53 games, 34 starts. 163 tackles. Grade: C+

2013 — TE Dion Sims: 56 games, 22 starts. 74 receptions. 8 touchdowns. Grade: C+

2012 — RB Lamar Miller: 61 games, 48 starts. 1099 rushing yards in 2014. Grade: A-

2011 — WR Edmond Gates: 15 games, 0 starts. 2 catches. Waived in 2012. Grade: D-

2010 — LB A.J. Edds: Spent rookie season on IR. Waived in September 2011. Played in NFL in 2011 and in 2014. Grade: D