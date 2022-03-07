Around the NFL and How It Impacts the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have seen a couple of potential free agent wide receiver options go by the wayside

There was plenty of news around the NFL on Monday, though the Miami Dolphins were not directly involved in any of the developments.

They were, however, potential affected by what went down.

Specifically, a couple of potential wide receiver options to upgrade the position this offseason disappeared with the news of Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley being suspended for a year and reports that Chris Godwin and Mike Williams likely will be getting the franchise tag from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

Given that Williams worked alongside new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith in L.A., he certainly seems like a logical target for Miami, though it also seemed likely from the start the Chargers would tag him.

Unlike Williams and Godwin, Ridley was under contract for 2022, but word was he was looking to get traded after leaving the Falcons last season to focus on his mental health.

It was while he was on the non-football illness list that Ridley bet on NFL games, according to the NFL press release announcing his one-year suspension.

Other veteran wide receiver options for the Dolphins

If the Dolphins want to upgrade their wide receiver corps with a veteran this offseason, there still should be plenty of options, some of which we have previously discussed.

One we discussed at length was the possibility of adding Dallas Cowboys standout Amari Cooper amid reports he'll be released if the Cowboys can't trade him before his $20 million salary becomes fully guaranteed March 20.

The Buffalo Bills also reportedly have given slot receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, with the likelihood he'll be released if nothing is consummated over the next two weeks.

Dolphins single-season receptions record-holder Jarvis Landry also is believed to be a potential cap casualty in Cleveland and should be worth considering at the right price if he becomes available.

Among the top pending UFAs who could or should be available on the free agent market, names to consider would include Allen Robinson (though he'll be expensive), Christian Kirk, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isaiah McKenzie and Cordarrelle Patterson, with the last one possibly coming in to be used in a Deebo Samuel type of role.

A fullback to keep in the files

Given the type of offense with which new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel worked in San Francisco, the addition of a prove fullback seems like a given and it looks like there will be another good one on the market.

That's the fallout of a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Cleveland Browns will not be picking up the option on the contract of six-year veteran Andy Janovich, who was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2021.

Janovich has a connection to the Dolphins because his first running backs coach after joining the Denver Broncos as a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft was current Dolphins associate head coach/RB coach Eric Studesville. Janovich played two seasons under Studesville before Studesville joined the Dolphins.

Another high-profile fullback who'll be on the market is three-time Pro Bowl selection Patrick Ricard from the Baltimore Ravens.

If you're thinking the Dolphins won't spend for a fullback, just understand that 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk signed a five-year, $27 million contract last March before he made it five Pro Bowls in five seasons working with McDaniel as the San Francisco run game coordinator.

The Dolphins did sign fullback John Lovett earlier this offseason, but Lovett was out of the NFL last year after being waived by Green Bay in March and as a "street" free agent signed to a future contract he's a long shot just to make the 53-man roster.

So, no, signing Lovett did not end the Dolphins' search for a fullback this offseason and it now looks like they'll have two very appealing options.

No Dolphins tag yet

Two players officially received the franchise tag Monday, safety Jessie Bates from the Cincinnati Bengals and tight end David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns.

The deadline to use the tag is Tuesday at 4 p.m.. ET, and it appears it will be Mike Gesicki or nobody for the Dolphins after agent Drew Rosenhaus' comments Sunday.

The non-exclusive (right to match or receive two first-round picks as compensation) franchise tag number for tight ends is $10,93 million and the transition tag (right to match) is $9.4 million.

Painful deja vu for Van Noy

Almost a year after the Miami Dolphins released one year into a four-year contract, Kyle Van Noy suffered pretty much the same fate Monday.

This time it was the New England Patriots who released one year after they signed him to a two-year deal to return to the team where his NFL career took off.

The move was believed to be cap-related after Van Noy put up stats that pretty much matched those he had put up in his first stat with New England and in his one season with Miami.

Van Noy had 66 tackles and five sacks for the Patriots in 2021 after finishing with 69 tackles and six sacks in his one season with the Dolphins.

Catching up on the three significant off-the-field Dolphins developments of the weekend through social media:

First off, the previously mentioned Mike Gesicki got married this weekend and the guest list included fellow Dolphins tight end (and fellow pending UFA Durham Smythe) and former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Next up was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who got himself a new look.

And, finally, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel turned 39 on Sunday.