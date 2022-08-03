The National Reaction to the Dolphins Investigation/Sanctions

In the middle of a training camp practice, the NFL dropped the results of its investigation into the Miami Dolphins for possible tampering and tanking.

The Dolphins were found guilty of tampering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton but not guilty of tanking.

Those results prompted a stiff penalty on the Dolphins organization, owner Steven Ross and Bruce Beal, the Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner. Miami was stripped of its 2023 first-round pick and its 2024 third-round pick.

Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended through Oct. 17, 2022, and Beal can't attend any league meeting for the remainder of the 2022 season and was fined $500,000.

Here’s a recap of the reactions from around the NFL Twitterscape.

After the news broke, Ross responded with a statement.

The NFL was looking into the Dolphins' conduct in part because of the allegations made by former head coach Brian Flores in his lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL.

Flores and his lawyers released a statement responding to the news.

The reaction went past just the parties involved in the discipline and lawsuits. Agent David Canter, whose list of clients includes Xavien Howard, chimed in with a couple of takes on the situation. After first expressing surprise, Carter Tweeted he thinks Ross and Beal got off easy.

Many media members and personalities chimed in on the news, including Charles Robinson, Yahoo’s lead NFL reporter. He did his best to summarize the news with a little humor.

Others wondered if the timing of the announcement had anything to do with Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, which was announced Monday and was criticized for being too light.

Former Packers Vice President Andrew Brandt, an SI contributor, echoed the same sentiment. Brandt knows how the league thinks from his time as an executive.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes questioned Ross’ statement saying that the organization was cleared of Flores’ allegations of tampering.

Some immediately remembered the Dolphins have joint practices with Brady and the Buccaneers this summer, which might be a little awkward.

Damien Woody, an ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive lineman, believes Miami should have gotten punished more.

Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter and now popular media personality, got very passionate on his show today about the news.

“Is this enough of a punishment for Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins?” McAfee asked on his show. “I don’t think it’s going to change much. A first-round pick being taken away is not good for the future of your program, but if they wanna bundle something they can get another one.”