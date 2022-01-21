NFL Releases List of Underclassmen in 2022 Draft ... One of Them Very Well Might End Up with the Miami Dolphins

NFL Releases List of Underclassmen in 2022 Draft ... One of Them Very Well Might End Up with the Dolphins
The NFL announced Friday the list of underclassmen who will be available in the 2022 draft, and if recent history holds, one of them will end up as the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick in late April.
The Dolphins selected five players in the first round the past two draft and every single one of them was an underclassman: Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips last year; and Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene in 2020.
The last senior the Dolphins selected in the first round was Christian Wilkins in 2019, and he followed fellow senior Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami's first-round pick in 2019.
The Dolphins currently have eight picks in the 2022 draft, including one in each round and two in the fourth round (extra from Pittsburgh in a 2021 draft-day trade). The Dolphins have traded or acquired picks in every round of the 2022 draft except for the second and fifth rounds.
Per the NFL press release, each of the 73 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 17 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
Read More
The following 27 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection: