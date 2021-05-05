Sneak Peek at the Dolphins 2022 Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins again are scheduled to have extra selections in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is barely a few days old that several media outlets already have begun looking to next year and even offered some mock drafts.

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have extra picks in that 2022 NFL draft, though they currently do not have an additional first-round pick, something they've enjoyed the past two years as a result of the Laremy Tunsil trade.

That trade, however, still will factor in the Dolphins' draft haul next year, as we explain in our rundown of Miami's current 2022 picks:

Round 1 — Pick from San Francisco; own pick to Philadelphia

This was the offshoot of the move from 3 to 12 to 6, which of course only happened because the Dolphins had the third overall pick from Houston from that Tunsil trade. The Dolphins got a 2022 first-round pick (along with a 2022 third-round selection and a 2023 first-rounder) from the 49ers to move from 3 to 12, then gave up their own 2022 first-round to Philadelphia to move back up to 6.

Round 2 — Own pick

Round 3 — Pick from San Francisco; own pick to N.Y. Giants

The Dolphins sent their own third-round selection to the Giants to move up from 50th overall in the second round last weekend to 42nd to take tackle Liam Eichenberg.

Round 4 — Own pick; pick from Pittsburgh

The pick from the Steelers was obtained Saturday when the Dolphins gave Pittsburgh their 2021 fifth-round selection.

Round 5 — Own pick

The Dolphins are in line to get a compensatory pick for the loss of unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, according to overthecap.com. Those picks don't become official until about a month before the draft.

Round 6 — Own pick; pick from New England

The pick from the Patriots is the one the Dolphins acquired in exchange for wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who ended up not playing a game for New England before he was released and rejoined Miami.

Round 7 — Pick from Tennessee; own pick to L.A. Rams

The pick from the Titans is the one the Dolphins got along with tackle Isaiah Wilson in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round choice. The pick going to the Rams was part of the trade that sent CB Aqib Talib to Miami along with a 2021 fifth-round selection in a move done by the Rams for strictly cap purposes — Talib never played for the Dolphins and retired last offseason.