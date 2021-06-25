What Would a Howard Trade Market Look Like?

The 2021 Miami Dolphins undoubtedly would be better with Xavien Howard on their roster, and that's not even up for debate.

But that unfortunately could not be considered a certainty anymore from the moment Howard failed to show up for the mandatory June minicamp, with head coach Brian Flores confirming the suspicion the absence was related to Howard's displeasure with his contract situation.

Howard put himself in position to incur as much as $93,000 in fines for skipping minicamp and he will be fined for every day of training camp if he fails to report.

This clearly is a volatile situation, one that could end with one of the following scenarios:

-- The Dolphins redo Howard's contract or reach an agreement to address his contract.

-- Howard decides to honor his contract and reports to training camp.

-- Howard holds out.

-- The Dolphins decide to trade Howard.

The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade of 2019 proved without a doubt that Chris Grier and Flores aren't afraid of moving a high-profile player if they feel the time has come to move on, so that makes a trade absolutely a potential outcome to this impasse.

But, as they say, it takes two to tango.

So what NFL team might be inclined to make a push for Howard if the Dolphins decided to put him on the trade market?

We checked with the publishers of the other NFL team sites on the SI Fan Nation network and got the following feedback, which revealed there might not be as many teams desperate to make a move for Howard as one would think.

We included the Buffalo Bills in this survey, though it's really difficult to envision the Dolphins being willing to ship Howard to either the Bills or the other two AFC East opponents, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

So here's the feedback on other teams and the likelihood they'd make a push for Howard if the Dolphins put him on the trade market:

"The Buffalo Bills are not sure who their second starting cornerback is going to be opposite Tre'Davious White. They have some talent but nobody they can be certain of at this point. Being able to acquire Howard, even though it would mean dealing with a division rival, would not only solve that problem but push White to CB2. So to answer the question: Hell, yeah! The question is whether the Dolphins would want to make the Bills that much more invincible by sending them Howard in a trade." — Nick Fierro

"The Ravens have one of the most talented secondaries in the league with cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Pro Football Focus ranked Baltimore's secondary as the second-best in the league behind the Denver Broncos. The Ravens will get a boost from the potential return of Tavon Young at slot corner. Baltimore also drafted two playmakers this year with Brandon Stephens, a third-round pick from SMU, and Shaune Wade, a fifth-round pick from Ohio State. Several young players flashed at the recent OTAs, most notably Khalil Dorsey, Chris Westry and Anthony Averett. As a result, the Ravens would not have much of an interest in trading for Xavien Howard. Acquiring a defensive end would be appealing for Baltimore." — Todd Karpovich

"The Browns are looking to work out an extension with Denzel Ward, just signed Troy Hill in the offseason and drafted Greg Newsome in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They tend not to close the door on anything, but the salary cap they are keeping available is largely to roll over as they look to work on extensions with players, including Ward, Baker Mayfield, Wyatt Teller and Nick Chubb. So to say it's a long shot would be kind." — Peter Smith

"Reaching back into the Dolphins' piggy bank would make sense for the Steelers, but their financial situation leaves them as outliers. Their biggest question mark on defense remains cornerback. However, with T.J. Watt's contract in the works and Minkah Fitzpatrick needing a new deal next season, Pittsburgh is in no position to acquire Howard's contract. Instead, they'll work with a group of late-round and undrafted rookies and second-year players to replace Mike Hilton." — Noah Strackbein

"The Jaguars took it upon themselves to reinvent their secondary this offseason, signing Shaquill Griffin to a three-year, $40 million deal in the early stages of free agency and drafting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick, making Campbell the first defensive addition the Jaguars made in the 2021 draft and the only one they picked in the top 50. Add in the presence of 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson, whose talent has clearly caught Urban Meyer's eye, and the re-signed depth the Jaguars are confident in with Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones, there just isn't any reason to think the Jaguars would be in on a deal for Howard." — John Shipley

"The Titans signed two cornerbacks in free agency (Janoris Jenkins and Kevin Johnson) and added two more within the first three rounds of the draft (Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden). They would consider themselves set at that spot if Johnson had not changed course and retired two months after he signed. Still, Tennessee gave up a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round choice in 2023 and took on a hefty salary in the trade for Julio Jones. GM Jon Robinson is always interested when good players are available, but there is no easy way to make a deal for Howard work." — David Boclair

"The Broncos are loaded for bear at cornerback. After signing Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, which was followed by the drafting of Alabama's Patrick Surtain II in the first round, the Broncos have a logjam at cornerback. And that doesn't count Bryce Callahan, who played at a Pro Bowl level last year before getting hurt. Denver is four-deep at corner. Xavien Howard, for all of his talents, would have next-to-no chance of landing in Denver via trade." — Chad Jensen

"Waking up with a third arm. Seeing an elephant in my backyard. The Chiefs trading for Xavien Howard. These are three things that would surprise me to equal degrees. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach hasn't paid a cornerback a substantial salary at any point in his tenure as GM. The Chiefs pick corners late in the draft and find values on the open market, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has made it work in his two years in Kansas City. I'd love to see the Chiefs target a lockdown corner ahead of the 2022 season and I'm still moderately concerned with their cornerback room for 2021, but I'd be floored if the Chiefs entertained the possibility of trading for Howard." — Joshua Brisco

"The Las Vegas Raiders are not conducting business like the Oakland Raiders. They have demonstrated fiscal responsibility while accumulating players that are great in the locker room. While the Raiders are looking to upgrade at any position, it has to make sense. Xavien Howard has had injury issues and perpetual unhappiness with his contract that many argue he hasn't lived up to. Under their current path, Howard doesn't fit." — Hondo Carpenter

"While there are question marks about the Chargers secondary, they will not be a part of the Xavien Howard sweepstakes (if he's put on the market). That is not the way Chargers GM Tom Telesco operates. The team has over $20 million in cap space, but Telesco isn't known for making moves like this, especially having to give Howard a brand new contract. Telesco values the cap space and his draft picks too much. He would be a great addition opposite Michael Davis with veteran Chris Harris Jr. and rookie Asante Samuel Jr., but it just doesn't seem like a Telesco move." — Fernando Ramirez

"The Dallas Cowboys have convinced themselves — right or wrong — that with young Trevon Diggs at one corner, and with competition featuring Anthony Brown and rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright at the other, they don’t have to spend any more here. If they get to Oxnard training camp and discover they are wrong, maybe new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will call his buddy Richard Sherman. But it is telling that that phone call hasn’t happened yet at this time." — Mike Fisher

"Although New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham believes a team can never have too many good players at a specific position, after investing $39 million in a three-year deal for former Titans first-rounder Adoree’ Jackson and drafting Aaron Robinson out of UCF in the third round and Rodarius Williams out of Oklahoma State in the sixth round, the Giants seem ready to roll with what they have. And what they have is one the deepest and most talented cornerback groups to grace their roster in years which is built on youth to where adding a player like Xavien Howard, a good player at that, isn’t an option given the Giants have stretched their salary cap situation for this year and next year to the point where acquiring a player like Howard would be more of a luxury move than one that makes sense for them." — Patricia Traina

"The Eagles certainly need experience on the corner, with one of the big questions going into training camp being who plays CB2 opposite Darius Slay. Avonte Maddox struggled in that role last year, and is better suited for the slot and perhaps even safety. After him, it's a slew of no-names such as Michael Jacquet, Shakial Taylor, Josiah Scott, Kevon Seymour, and even rookie Zech McPhearson. Craig James has been around the league but is considered primarily a special teams standout. So, yeah, the Eagles would love to have Howard, but at what price and what cost? The Eagles' backs are against the salary cap wall, and even if they found space, would they be willing to part with one of the two first-round picks they have next year — and likely three first-rounders if former QB Carson Wentz reaches the number of appropriate snaps played in Indianapolis? Of course, one of those picks is from the Dolphins in the trade between the two teams to switch places in the draft, so wouldn't that be interesting if the Eagles gave it back?" — Ed Kracz

"The Bears would have definite interest in Xavien Howard as a left cornerback replacement for Kyle Fuller but interest doesn't make for a trade. They can't even afford to get Allen Robinson a new contract now because they lack salary cap space, and Howard's salary this year is more than what Fuller's was when the Bears cut him for cap purposes. Even if they restructured Howard's contract the way they did when trading for Nick Foles, the Bears have little to offer in trade compensation. They already dealt away their 2022 first-round pick as well as a fourth-rounder to move up and draft Justin Fields. If the asking price for Howard is less than a first-round pick and a restructured contract can be done, then count the Bears in. Otherwise, they wouldn't have a chance." — Gene Chamberlain

"At this point in the Detroit Lions rebuild, it is clear what type of free agent talent General Manager Brad Holmes is looking to sign. The Lions are in the first year of a long-term rebuild and mostly acquired players on prove-it, short-term deals during free agency. Howard, while appealing in so many ways, does not currently fit what the Lions are trying to accomplish in 2021. Detroit wants to feature Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu this year. If he is made available, Howard will be coveted by many teams looking to win now. Holmes and Co. will do their due diligence, but I do not see a trade taking place between the Lions and Dolphins." — John Maakaron

"No. Green Bay is somewhere in the neighborhood of $35 million over next year's salary-cap ceiling and has to deal with its own All-Pro cornerback, Jaire Alexander, who will be entering Year 4 of his rookie deal in 2021 and the fifth-year option in 2022. Moreover, it used this year's first-round pick on cornerback Eric Stokes." — Bill Huber

"The Vikings won't be trading for Xavien Howard. They're set at the cornerback position in 2021 after signing Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland and Mackensie Alexander to join promising 2020 draft picks Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand. And while all three of those free agents are on one-year deals, the Vikings have enough big contracts on their books — and extensions coming up next offseason — that giving up valuable assets for the right to pay Howard a lot of money just doesn't make sense financially. He's a spectacular player, but he won't be in Minnesota." — Will Ragatz

"Xavien Howard would be an immediate help to any defense in the NFL. However, the Panthers solidified their cornerback room earlier this offseason after signing A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin in free agency and by drafting Jaycee Horn eighth overall. GM Scott Fitterer has said in the past the he will “be in on every deal,” so the Panthers may show some interest but I wouldn’t expect them to make a serious push for Howard." — Schuyler Callihan

"On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints EVP/GM Mickey Loomis went on the record by saying, "We would love to have another corner in the building and create some depth." The one central problem for New Orleans is their cap space. The current projections have them with $5.8M available after Drew Brees' retirement, restructured deals, and VP of Football Administration's Khai Harley's brilliance in handling contracts. The Saints have "kicked the tires" on veteran corners like Dre Kirkpatrick but did not extend any contract offers. Yet, Howard has plenty of upside. DB coach Kris Richard could use him paired with Marshon Lattimore in the bayou. Matter of fact, Lattimore could face a league suspension at some point this season for his arrest in Cleveland this offseason. It's doubtful Loomis would trade any player ahead of training camp, but, and it's a strong but, the Saints have a history of making unlikely trades. A player trade may be out of the question, but would they consider giving up draft picks? Highly probable for Xavien Howard's talent." — Kyle Mosley

"The Buccaneers could have utilized an upgrade at outside cornerback opposite of Carlton Davis III this offseason, if the right opportunity presented itself. That opportunity never came, and with less than $2 million in 2021 cap space remaining, a move for Xavien Howard or any top-dollar upgrade is now unrealistic. This leaves Tampa Bay hoping Jamel Dean can take his game to the next level during the 2021 season." — Zach Goodall

"My sense is that the Cardinals wouldn't be interested because of the cost in trade compensation and contract. They were active in free agency, but for the most part judicious in doing deals without a lot of contract commitment. They did trade for Rodney Hudson and take on his contract, which they quickly restructured with voidable years. For Howard, it would be similar to the situation with DeAndre Hopkins last year and I don't think they would do that again, taking on a player with a high salary this year while knowing he wants a new deal." — Howard Balzer

"Despite public perception that the position is a question mark, coach Pete Carroll seems satisfied with Seattle's current cornerback group after signing Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir in free agency and investing a fourth-round pick in Oklahoma standout Tre Brown. The team will have those three players in camp competing against D.J. Reed, who turned in an impressive second half last year as a starter at right cornerback, as well as Tre Flowers, who has more than 40 career starts under his belt. That's not necessarily a bad group and the competition could yield a quality pair of starters with good depth behind them. However, John Schneider has never been one to miss out on opportunities to acquire elite talents like Howard, who would be a great scheme fit and a clear upgrade over the players currently on the depth chart. The biggest issues for the Seahawks would revolve around finances, as they will be paying Jamal Adams a record-breaking deal in the near future and already have Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson on the books through 2023. Howard's injury history also is a bit scary and dealing away a high draft pick for a player who has longevity concerns with his knees would be a major gamble. While I wouldn't rule them out if the player becomes available, it seems like a long shot for several reasons." — Corbin Smith