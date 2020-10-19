The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins handled the New York Jets in Week 6, just as they were expected to do.

Not that the Dolphins played their cleanest game of the season, but they easily defeated a struggling opponent and (for those inclined to be interested in such things) easily covered the 9.5-point spread in their first time as a favorite under head coach Brian Flores.

Yes, there's something to be said for a team being able to handle an inferior team and not come out flat or get caught playing down to the level of competition.

And if the Dolphins got criticism for some sloppiness and still won by 24, well, there's something to be said for that too, no?

The game obviously will be remembered for the NFL debut of much-ballyhooed (over-ballyhooed?) rookie Tua Tagovailoa, but it more significantly provided another reminder as to why he needs to remain on the bench for now.

This wasn't Ryan Fitzpatrick's best game of the season, evidenced by the fact the offense was 0-for-8 in third-down conversions with him at quarterback, but it's also easy to forget he threw three touchdown passes for a second consecutive week.

The Dolphins offense, as in the game at Jacksonville in Week 3, didn't do much in the second half, but again game circumstances dictated some of that because there was an eye on the clock and, besides, it's not like the Jets really threatened to make a game of it.

The game also served as another reminder that this offense will not force-feed any player, which is why you saw tight end Mike Gesicki leave the game without a catch.

Actually, the one time Fitzpatrick did try to force a throw to Gesicki, the result was a pick that cost the Dolphins some points near the end of the first half.

But the Dolphins have a lot of capable receivers that Fitzpatrick can target, and another one seems to have emerged in the form of tight end Adam Shaheen. Let's not forget that three years before the Dolphins acquired him from the Bears for a late-round conditional pick, Shaheen was a second-round draft pick.

So there's obviously some talent there and maybe it's coming to fruition now.

The one obvious difference-maker the Dolphins have in the passing game is wide receiver DeVante Parker, which is why it was troublesome to see him leave the game against the Jets with a groin injury.

The biggest thing we learned on defense is that cornerback Xavien Howard is back — in case there still remained some doubt.

His interception, which came when he undercut the receiver and reached out to make the grab, was Pro Bowl material. It's the type of play elite cornerbacks make, and that's what Howard is again.

We learned against the Jets that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was an absolutely brilliant free agent signing, though we kind of already knew that. He is the one difference-maker the Dolphins have in the pass rush, which is one more than they had last season.

There also was an encouraging sight on special teams, and that was Jakeem Grant making an impact on punt returns. He had returns of 16, 30, 14 and 15 yards against the Jets. Because of new rules, it's going to be awfully difficult for him to have many big kickoff returns, but at least it's going to see he could affect a game with a punt return.