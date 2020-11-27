OTD in Dolphins History: Another Marino Milestone

By the time Dan Marino's Hall of Fame career ended in March of 2000, he had broken every major NFL career passing records.

It was during the 1995 season, 25 years ago, that Marino passed Fran Tarkenton and set career marks for touchdowns, yards, completions and attempts. On this day 25 years ago — Nov. 26, 1995 — he became the all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Byars broke the record with a 6-yard touchdown pass to fullback Keith Byars in a 36-28 loss at Indianapolis. That came a little less than two months after another 6-yard pass to Byars against the Colts — that one at Joe Robbie Stadium — had given Marino the all-time competions records.

Marino broke the all-time passing yards record Nov. 12 in that 1995 season, and finally the all-time mark for attempts Dec. 11.

As the years have gone on and rules have continued to favor offenses, Marino's records have been broken, but it's still remarkable he still ranks fifth all time in attempts, yards and touchdowns, and sixth in completions.

Now 59, Marino remains as popular as ever among Dolphins fans, many of whom now are hoping the team finally has found a worthy replacement 20 years later in the form of 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Marino likely will play some kind of role in Tagovailoa's development in his current role as advisor to vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel.

While he doesn't have a coaching role, Marino obviously is a great sounding board for the Dolphins offensive coaches, in particular QB coach Robby Brown.

"He has sat in on some of our meetings and does, and he’s always a great resource to have around," Brown said. "He’s a great human being and obviously was a great player, but he’s been extremely nice to me and it’s been a great situation just to get to know him. I know I’ve picked his brain on some things, so why wouldn’t you with that guy being around the organization and he’s great to have around.”