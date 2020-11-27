SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

OTD in Dolphins History: Another Marino Milestone

Alain Poupart

By the time Dan Marino's Hall of Fame career ended in March of 2000, he had broken every major NFL career passing records.

It was during the 1995 season, 25 years ago, that Marino passed Fran Tarkenton and set career marks for touchdowns, yards, completions and attempts. On this day 25 years ago — Nov. 26, 1995 — he became the all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Byars broke the record with a 6-yard touchdown pass to fullback Keith Byars in a 36-28 loss at Indianapolis. That came a little less than two months after another 6-yard pass to Byars against the Colts — that one at Joe Robbie Stadium — had given Marino the all-time competions records.

Marino broke the all-time passing yards record Nov. 12 in that 1995 season, and finally the all-time mark for attempts Dec. 11.

As the years have gone on and rules have continued to favor offenses, Marino's records have been broken, but it's still remarkable he still ranks fifth all time in attempts, yards and touchdowns, and sixth in completions.

Now 59, Marino remains as popular as ever among Dolphins fans, many of whom now are hoping the team finally has found a worthy replacement 20 years later in the form of 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Marino likely will play some kind of role in Tagovailoa's development in his current role as advisor to vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel.

While he doesn't have a coaching role, Marino obviously is a great sounding board for the Dolphins offensive coaches, in particular QB coach Robby Brown.

"He has sat in on some of our meetings and does, and he’s always a great resource to have around," Brown said. "He’s a great human being and obviously was a great player, but he’s been extremely nice to me and it’s been a great situation just to get to know him. I know I’ve picked his brain on some things, so why wouldn’t you with that guy being around the organization and he’s great to have around.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 12 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets as part of a Week 12 slate where the AFC dominates the best matchups

Alain Poupart

Tua Limited Again in Practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a thumb injury

Alain Poupart

What the Dolphins (And Their Fans) Should Be Thankful For

The Miami Dolphins should be very thankful for how far they've come in just one year, among other things

Alain Poupart

Talking All Things Thanksgiving

The Miami Dolphins were set to enjoy the holiday after a practice inside the bubble

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Fantasy Outlook

Breaking down the good fantasy plays in the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Tua Status Remains Unclear

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn't provide a definitive answer as to the severity of the injury quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in practice

Alain Poupart

Tua: My Confidence Level Never Varies

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is focused only on continuing his improvement as an NFL quarterback

Alain Poupart

Tua Dealing With Another Injury

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday with an injury to his left thumb

Alain Poupart

The First Dolphins-Jets Injury Report And What It Means

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was just one of five players on the team who were limited or did not practice Wednesday

Alain Poupart

Wilkins on the Way Back

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Alain Poupart