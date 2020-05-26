While they continue to await official word on the 2020 NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins announced plans Tuesday for The Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hard Rock Stadium will feature an open-air and a drive-through theater that will present classic Miami Dolphins content from the team's history, classic motion pictures, commencement ceremonies, among other events.

Rendering-Azeez Bakare Studios

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a press release. “It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

Food and beverage will be available through an online ordering and payment system with delivery service. Restrooms will also be available for use.

As a suggestion, we offer 10 classic Dolphins games that could draw fans to Hard Rock Stadium to watch on the giant scoreboards.

1. Super Bowl VII — The Dolphins cap their perfect season of 1972 by defeating the Washington Redskins.

2. The Christmas Classic — The Dolphins get their first playoff victory in double overtime at Kansas City in the longest game in NFL history.

3. The 1985 Monday night victory against the Chicago — The Dolphins hand the Chicago Bears their only loss after a 13-0 start.

4. Super Bowl VIII — The Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champs by dominating the Minnesota Vikings.

5. The 2000 playoff victory — Lamar Smith caps a remarkable individual performance with a touchdown run in overtime.

6. The Miracle in Miami — This was a good game even before the Tannehill-to-Stills-to-Parker-to-Drake finish.

7. Marino outduels Bledsoe — The 1994 season opener when Dan Marino showed he was back from his Achilles injury of the previous year.

8. Fiedler at the finish — Jay Fiedler's last-second touchdown gives the Dolphins an emotional victory against Oakland in the first game after 9/11.

9. Foiling Flutie — The 1998 playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when Trace Armstrong's last-minute sack/forced fumble sealed the Dolphins victory.

10. Overtime at Buffalo — The Dolphins pulled off a huge overtime win in a wildly entertaining game at Buffalo late in the 2016 season after Andrew Franks nailed a clutch 55-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.