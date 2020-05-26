AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Planning Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

While they continue to await official word on the 2020 NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins announced plans Tuesday for The Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hard Rock Stadium will feature an open-air and a drive-through theater that will present classic Miami Dolphins content from the team's history, classic motion pictures, commencement ceremonies, among other events.

Hard Rock Stadium Open-Air Theater
Rendering-Azeez Bakare Studios

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a press release. “It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

Food and beverage will be available through an online ordering and payment system with delivery service. Restrooms will also be available for use.

As a suggestion, we offer 10 classic Dolphins games that could draw fans to Hard Rock Stadium to watch on the giant scoreboards.

1. Super Bowl VII — The Dolphins cap their perfect season of 1972 by defeating the Washington Redskins.

Shula-Don-02

2. The  Christmas Classic — The Dolphins get their first playoff victory in double overtime at Kansas City in the longest game in NFL history.

3. The 1985 Monday night victory against the Chicago — The Dolphins hand the Chicago Bears their only loss after a 13-0 start.

4. Super Bowl VIII — The Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champs by dominating the Minnesota Vikings.

5. The 2000 playoff victory — Lamar Smith caps a remarkable individual performance with a touchdown run in overtime.

6. The Miracle in Miami — This was a good game even before the Tannehill-to-Stills-to-Parker-to-Drake finish.

7. Marino outduels Bledsoe — The 1994 season opener when Dan Marino showed he was back from his Achilles injury of the previous year.

8. Fiedler at the finish — Jay Fiedler's last-second touchdown gives the Dolphins an emotional victory against Oakland in the first game after 9/11.

9. Foiling Flutie — The 1998 playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when Trace Armstrong's last-minute sack/forced fumble sealed the Dolphins victory.

10. Overtime at Buffalo — The Dolphins pulled off a huge overtime win in a wildly entertaining game at Buffalo late in the 2016 season after Andrew Franks nailed a clutch 55-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tua thoughts: QB rankings, playing time and D-Wade's words

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to generate a lot of headlines, whether it be expectations, playing time or position rankings

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East offensive lines

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of changes on their offensive line in the offseason, but it might take some time for that group to become the best in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Dolphins owner: 'There definitely will be a football season this year'

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says there will be a 2020 NFL season, though the status of fans in the stadium is up in the air

Alain Poupart

Why a Jamal Adams Trade Would Be Great and Why It Won't Happen

The Miami Dolphins secondary would reach a new level with Jamal Adams, but history tells us star players just don't get traded within their division

Alain Poupart

by

marino13

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Kirk Merritt

The complete lowdown on Miami Dolphins rookie free agent Kirk Merritt, including his background, his potential and what scouts said about him

Alain Poupart

Where Brian Flores stands in the Coach of the Year odds

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores stands in the middle of the pack when it comes to 2020 NFL Coach of the Year odds

Alain Poupart

The biggest Dolphins stories of the week

Ryan Fitzpatrick talking about Tua and the DeVante Parker Instagram episode were among the biggest stories of the week involving the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Grant's Goal Remains the Same

Miami Dolphins standout kick returner Jakeem Grant has some big plans for 2020

Alain Poupart

AFC East Roundtable: Biggest Offseason Move

Between the drafting of Tua Tagovailoa and Denzel Sims and the trade for Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England and New York Jets all had their signature move this offseason

Alain Poupart

Tua takes on Barkley and other tidbits

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will face Saquon Barkley in a game of Madden to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Alain Poupart