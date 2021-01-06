Dolphins Announce their Award Winners

Miami Dolphins MVP cornerback Xavien Howard was announced Tuesday as the team's MVP for the 2020 season

Not that there was much suspense, but the Miami Dolphins have announced cornerback Xavien Howard as their team MVP for the 2020 season.

The Dolphins also announced that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the winner of the team's Don Shula Leadership Award and safety Bobby McCain as the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Lastly, the team's Social Impact Committee earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Howard becomes the first cornerback to twice be named Dolphins MVP, which was renamed the Dan Marino MVP in 2000 following the Hall of Fame quarterback's retirement.

Howard also won the award in 2018 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

He was even better in 2020 when he made his second Pro Bowl, but more importantly became the first player in the NFL to reach 10 interceptions since 2007 when Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie did it.

Howard is one of three cornerbacks to be named team MVP, along with Sam Madison in 1999 and Brent Grimes in 2013.

DOLPHINS MVPs

1966 — RB Joe Auer

1967-68 — QB Bob Griese

1969 — LB Nick Buoniconti

1970 — QB Bob Griese, WR Paul Warfield

1971 — QB Bob Griese

1972 — QB Earl Morrall

1973 — FB Larry Csonka

1974 — QB Bob Griese

1975 — C Jim Langer

1976 — LB Steve Towle

1977 — QB Bob Griese

1978 — RB Delvin Williams

1979 — FB Larry Csonka

1980 — QB David Woodley

1981 — RB Tony Nathan

1982 — FB Andra Franklin

1983-92 — QB Dan Marino

1993 — FB Keith Byars

1994-95 — Dan Marino

1996 — LB Zach Thomas

1997-98 — WR O.J. McDuffie

1999 — CB Sam Madison

2000 — DE Jason Taylor

2001 — LB Zach Thomas

2002 — DE Jason Taylor, RB Ricky Williams

2003 — DE Adewale Ogunleye

2004 — DE Jason Taylor

2005 — WR Chris Chambers

2006 — DE Jason Taylor

2007 — Vacant

2008 — QB Chad Pennington

2009 — RB Ricky Williams

2010 — Vacant

2011 — QB Matt Moore

2012 — DE Cameron Wake

2013 — CB Brent Grimes

2014 — QB Ryan Tannehill

2015 — S Reshad Jones

2016 — RB Jay Ajayi

2017 — DT Ndamukong Suh

2018 — CB Xavien Howard

2019 — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

2020 — CB Xavien Howard

Fitzpatrick became just the third Dolphins player to win the Leadership Award, which is voted on by the players, in his first two seasons with the team. The other two are Junior Seau (2003-04) and Karlos Dansby (2010-11).

The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee includes cornerback Byron Jones, running back Patrick Laird, linebacker Elandon Roberts, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

The committee was formed by Dolphins players to positively impact civic engagement, education and economic empowerment. The group donated $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Fines and Fees program, which assists returning citizens who have outstanding fees to complete their sentences and become eligible to vote. They also provided $300,000 to public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to bridge the digital divide and assist with wireless technology for underserved students.