Dolphins Announce their Award Winners
Not that there was much suspense, but the Miami Dolphins have announced cornerback Xavien Howard as their team MVP for the 2020 season.
The Dolphins also announced that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the winner of the team's Don Shula Leadership Award and safety Bobby McCain as the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.
Lastly, the team's Social Impact Committee earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.
Howard becomes the first cornerback to twice be named Dolphins MVP, which was renamed the Dan Marino MVP in 2000 following the Hall of Fame quarterback's retirement.
Howard also won the award in 2018 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.
He was even better in 2020 when he made his second Pro Bowl, but more importantly became the first player in the NFL to reach 10 interceptions since 2007 when Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie did it.
Howard is one of three cornerbacks to be named team MVP, along with Sam Madison in 1999 and Brent Grimes in 2013.
DOLPHINS MVPs
1966 — RB Joe Auer
1967-68 — QB Bob Griese
1969 — LB Nick Buoniconti
1970 — QB Bob Griese, WR Paul Warfield
1971 — QB Bob Griese
1972 — QB Earl Morrall
1973 — FB Larry Csonka
1974 — QB Bob Griese
1975 — C Jim Langer
1976 — LB Steve Towle
1977 — QB Bob Griese
1978 — RB Delvin Williams
1979 — FB Larry Csonka
1980 — QB David Woodley
1981 — RB Tony Nathan
1982 — FB Andra Franklin
1983-92 — QB Dan Marino
1993 — FB Keith Byars
1994-95 — Dan Marino
1996 — LB Zach Thomas
1997-98 — WR O.J. McDuffie
1999 — CB Sam Madison
2000 — DE Jason Taylor
2001 — LB Zach Thomas
2002 — DE Jason Taylor, RB Ricky Williams
2003 — DE Adewale Ogunleye
2004 — DE Jason Taylor
2005 — WR Chris Chambers
2006 — DE Jason Taylor
2007 — Vacant
2008 — QB Chad Pennington
2009 — RB Ricky Williams
2010 — Vacant
2011 — QB Matt Moore
2012 — DE Cameron Wake
2013 — CB Brent Grimes
2014 — QB Ryan Tannehill
2015 — S Reshad Jones
2016 — RB Jay Ajayi
2017 — DT Ndamukong Suh
2018 — CB Xavien Howard
2019 — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
2020 — CB Xavien Howard
Fitzpatrick became just the third Dolphins player to win the Leadership Award, which is voted on by the players, in his first two seasons with the team. The other two are Junior Seau (2003-04) and Karlos Dansby (2010-11).
The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee includes cornerback Byron Jones, running back Patrick Laird, linebacker Elandon Roberts, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
The committee was formed by Dolphins players to positively impact civic engagement, education and economic empowerment. The group donated $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Fines and Fees program, which assists returning citizens who have outstanding fees to complete their sentences and become eligible to vote. They also provided $300,000 to public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to bridge the digital divide and assist with wireless technology for underserved students.