Dolphins Notebook: More Need for Speed, McDaniel Mention, X Odds, and More

The Miami Dolphins have lined up some interesting pre-draft visits; Mike McDaniel pegged by one oddsmaker as one of the favorites for 2022 NFL Coach of the Year

The Miami Dolphins added some big-time speed to their offense in the offseason when they acquired Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert, but it doesn't mean they're done looking to get even faster.

While it certainly doesn't mean they definitely will draft him, the Dolphins will bring in later this week for a pre-draft visit Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2022 combine with a 4.28 official time, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Another reason not to perhaps overreact to this development is that Thornton won't count against the Dolphins' 30 pre-draft visits at their facility because he's a local product, having played his high school football at Booker T. Washington in Miami.

Thornton is a taller wide receiver at 6-3, but he's very lean and getting off the line of scrimmage and making contest catches could be an issue for him at the pro level and why NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has him pegged as a Day 3 pick.

ESPN has him ranked as its 308th overall prospect in 2022, which would make him an undrafted free agent.

But all that said, if the Dolphins wanted to get even faster on offense, maybe they'd consider using one of their seventh-round picks on Thornton because his unique skill.

Tom Time Again?

Another prospect getting a workout for the Dolphins, this one today, is Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom, according to Pro Football Network writer Aaron Wilson.

What makes this one interesting is that Tom's brother, Cameron, played one game for the Dolphins in 2021 while spending most of the season on the team's practice squad. Cameron Tom is a free agent now after the Dolphins declined to re-sign him after his practice squad contract ran out.

Zach Tom spent the last two seasons at left tackle for Wake Forest, but he's pegged for the NFL as a center, the position he played before making the switch.

Tom's NFL.com profile suggests his skill set is ideally suited for a zone scheme and he projects as a mid-round prospect. The Dolphins currently have one pick in the third and fourth rounds and two in the seventh.

Oddsmakers Liking McDaniel

The outside view of the Dolphins and new head coach Mike McDaniel has been positive in a lot of circles, and the latest example can be found in one set of 2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds.

McDaniel came tied for fourth-highest favorite at 16/1 in BetOnline's newly released odds. He's tied with new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

The favorite, according to BetOnline, is new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels at 12/1, followed by the Chargers' Brandon Staley at 14/1 and new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett also at 14/1.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, just two years removed from his All-Pro season, didn't get nearly as much respect when it comes to BetOnline's odds for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Howard was given the 31st-best shot in a group of 10 players with 66/1 odds. The others with those odds are incoming rookie Aidan. Hutchinson, Steelers DT Cameron Heyward, Bengals DB Jessie Bates III, Cardinals edge J.J. Watt, Jacksonville edge Josh Allen, Titans DB Kevin Byard, Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II (the son of new Dolphins assistant Patrick Surtain), new Vikings LB Za'Darius Smith and safety Tyrann Mathieu, who remained a free agent as of the morning of April 13.

This and that

-- Former Dolphins cornerback Terrell Buckley has been named as one of the eight head coaches for the XFL's return to action in 2023. The other head coaches will be Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson.

Buckley played six seasons with the Dolphins (1995-99, 2003) and is tied for seventh in team history with 24 interceptions.

-- A Happy Birthday to new Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds, who turned 26 on Wednesday. He was born April 13, 1996 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.