Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: O-line, 2024 Draft, Landry, And More

What would be the most shocking draft selection? How could the Dolphins become AFC East favorites? Taclking those and other Miami Dolphins issues

From AB (@Brtlnx):

LT- injury prone/considered retirement, LG- injury prone/ veteran, C- 275lbs, RG- questionable at best, RT- one solid year Every year OL is the downfall of the team, and the unit is still our biggest need IMO. What are the chances we take 2 OL with our first 3 picks?

Hey AB, you do paint a rather negative outlook, but let’s be fair here: Was the O-line really the downfall last season? Not so sure about that. Anyway, to answer your question, I would be surprised if there were more than one offensive lineman drafted, though when it comes to sixth- and seventh-round picks, it’s difficult to predict anything.

From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark (@MilitantlyA):

If you could acquire 1 non-QB player from another team, who would bring most value to the Fins, and why?

Hey PBMA, do I get my choice of any player in the whole league, even if under contract and not on the trade market? If so, give me T.J. Watt of the Steelers or Chris Jones of the Chiefs, but neither is happening. Outside of the no-brainers that any team would want, I think you’d want to add a dominant interior offensive lineman, an all-around safety or maybe a dominating defensive tackle.

From Steve (@Steven_Garrett1):

Alain, is Grier failing the fans by not signing Brent Grimes and Jarvis Landry? I saw Grimes playing tennis and he didn’t look a day over 38. I’ll hang up and listen.

Hey Steve, I see you’re trying to be funny and taking a shot at Omar for his podcast comments, but I’m going to stop you right there and say that bringing in Landry for a look 100 percent makes sense.

From Marco A. Briceño (@marco091090):

What pick in round 1 would absolutely shock you, if the Dolphins made?

Hey Marco, the only thing that would shock me would be if the Dolphins took a quarterback to compete with and/or succeed Tua. That’s just not how they operate.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Hi Alain, with the compensatory picks the Fins acquired for the 2025 draft, do you see Grier being more aggressive in this year’s draft to try and secure more day 1 starters by trading up?

Hey OGJ, I’d be inclined to think the opposite would materialize, that Grier would look to trade down and pick up, say, a third-round pick to slide back like 7-8 spots in the first round. The Dolphins need to stock up on young talent and the way to do that is to accumulate picks and the best way to do that is trading down.

From S M D (@asnf6193):

With all the DTs and OL signed or re-signed, would it be smart to use a pick on other needs?

The bottom line is the Dolphins have enough needs and enough uncertainty on the roster beyond this season, that any position would make sense other than maybe running back because they have Mostert and Achane under contract beyond this year.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey Alain, is there anything that could happen from now until the start of the season that would have you view the Dolphins as the favorites to win the AFC East? Thanks!

Hey Chris, there absolutely is one thing that could happen, and that would be Josh Allen deciding to suddenly retire because, whether Dolphins fans want to hear this or not and accept this or not, he is the difference-maker in the division. And I’m going to be doubly honest, l think the Jets are a very dangerous team if they don’t get blown up by injuries.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

Hey Alain, do you actually enjoy all these mock drafts and speculation on who the Dolphins should draft? And what’s better about the offseason — free agency signings or ramping up for the draft?

Hey Ed, that’s a very interesting question and a very easy one for me to answer, and that’s free agency all day. Mock drafts are fun, but the reality is that every single draft analyst is just throwing darts. There’s also volume involved, like the Dolphins have signed more than a dozen free agents compared to the six draft picks they’re currently selected to make. And you also know a lot more what you have in a veteran free agent than a rookie who may or may not pan out. So give me free agency all the way.

From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):

Miami has had trouble running the ball late in season, and I agree it's because they're a finesse running team. With that said, why hasn't more been said about coming back with the same RB room for the 3rd year?

Hey Jason, there has been talk that maybe the Dolphins should have added a power back, though maybe that’s where Chris Brooks comes in after looking promising as a rookie last season. There’s also a school of thought that it was injuries that hurt the Dolphins offense late last season more so than lack of physicality. And lastly maybe folks look at the overall success of the running game and the possibilities ahead after Achane’s brilliant rookie season and aren’t concerned about the physical aspect of the running game.

From chip folsom (@ChipFolsom):

My case for Brian Thomas Jr. Hill didn’t get extended when we need the money. We’re one piece away from finishing the offense. He’s fits because he’s tall, which we desperately need and really fast while having some wiggle. We know what Tua is, so give him another weapon.

Hey Chip, you make a compelling case for selecting Thomas, though I would suggest that adding Jonnu Smith kind of addresses the need for a bigger receiving option. But, sure, adding Thomas would have its merits, though the Dolphins could use help at other spots as well.

From John Flora (@Capt_Cavephin):

Which OL position does Miami have to address in the draft?

Hey John, looking at the current roster, the immediate need would be at right guard, but Terron Armstead is winding down his brilliant NFL career and the team will need a left tackle sooner rather than later, so I would suggest taking a tackle who could play guard for a year or two before kicking outside. It’s what the Dolphins did with Laremy Tunsil in 2016.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain, I see anyone under the sun having an opinion on what the "team needs" are and I see the play on the field, evaluate who on earth we have long term, and I'm just a bit worried. I see a TE mocked to the team as a "huge need" when we don't even have a Left Tackle in training right now. We do have Armstead under contract and we have a backup, but I don't view this situation as comfortable, long term. As a talking point, if we start 2025 right now, Skylar Thompson is our only QB throwing the ball to Hill, Ezukanma, with Achane and Brooks, and our OL consists of Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead with 2 reserve players to help out. Looking at the "current roster" for 2025, what are the Dolphins actual top 3-5 draft needs in your eyes?

Hey Jeff, man, we’re already looking ahead that far. We can’t base everything based on the current players under contract for 2025 because those things will change — and dramatically. But if we’re picking for 2025, I do think a left tackle would be a top priority, along with a safety, interior defensive lineman. Notice I didn’t include quarterback because the Dolphins almost certainly either will extend Tua or franchise-tag him next offseason, so the fact that Skylar Thompson is the only QB under contract for 2025 right now is pretty meaningless.