Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Bowden, Doaks, White, Tackle Depth, and More

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From FinsUpMass (@paulbdotcom):

We are fast no doubt, but do we have any linebacker size in the middle to take on RBs with size? Also, we've got 4 VERY good players at OLB. Do any of them go hands down (DE) also to get them on the field at the same time?

Hey Paul, based on the media reporting rules established by the Dolphins, I can’t reveal that information based on what I’ve seen in practice. So what you can go by is the depth chart, which for example lists Porter Gustin as a defensive end even though he was an outside linebacker with Cleveland, and by what happened in the past, such as Melvin Ingram having his hand on the ground at times for the Chargers.

From spaceship mirror (@funtimehaver13):

How much cover 2 is being played against the 1's?

Hey there, same as the previous answer. Media reporting rules prevent me from revealing that information because it deals with strategy. What I will say is that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been more consistently wide open downfield in team drills than I think I’ve ever seen any receiver being.

From Dug-E-Fresssh (@fluflu3):

Attempt #3,456,259. I really feel like this is the one: It seems that the description “player’s coach” has come to be synonymous with one who is soft or permissive. Do you think that is too simple or incomplete — and, if so, how would you describe him?

Hey Dug, attempt 3,456,259? Huh? For the record, I answer every question I get for the mailbags unless they’re offensive and I don’t recall ever getting one from you that I dismissed. Anyway, to answer this question, I don’t think it’s quite one extreme or the other. You can be a player’s coach without being soft or permissive and earn players’ respect without being unapproachable or a strict disciplinarian. It’s a fine line. Mike McDaniel definitely is a player’s coach because he relates well to his players, but that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily going to let players get away with things with which they shouldn’t get away. That particular aspect of McDaniel as a head coach has yet to be determined.

From Corey Williams (@CoreyW_23):

From what you’ve seen so far in camp, do either Doaks or White look like a possible RB 4? Whom seems to be the better of the 2?

Hey Corey, if I’m going to be honest (as I always try), I see both as being far behind the group of veterans — Edmonds, Mostert, Michel, Gaskin and Ahmed. I don’t necessarily see a big difference between the two because I see White as being shiftier and with better hands and Doaks as the more physical runner, but if I have to pick one, I’d be inclined to go with White.

From Keith (@Keithrogue1):

Hiya Alain, does Marino have a working relationship with Tua? Meaning, is it just a photo op when they are together or does 13 have teachable, learnable, advice for 1? Is he around often? Is Dan known to be a good teacher?

Hiya Keith, I’ll answer your question this way: Skylar Thompson said last week that Marino often is in the quarterback room but doesn’t say much. Marino’s title with the Dolphins is special advisor to the vice chairman, president and CEO (that’s all Tom Garfinkel), so it doesn’t really scream “QB mentor.” I’m pretty sure Marino would be willing and open to giving out any advice if asked, but I don’t get the feeling that it necessarily happens that often. Also don’t forget that what makes certain players great can’t be taught. So it’s not like Marino can just coach young QBs to be Marino.

From Eli Tilen (@elijts):

What has been the offensive personnel mostly used? It seems like it should be 21, but you mentioned in Big O (Monday) 4-receiver sets, makes me wonder if that would be with a TE or someone in the backfield?

Hey Eli, this is becoming a popular refrain here, but I can’t reveal strategy I observed during practices. So we can just go by what San Francisco did last year, which was a lot of two-back sets with one tight end, compared to the Dolphins, who used an awful of two-tight end sets.

From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):

Can the Dolphins get better than a conditional 7th Rounder for Williams or Bowden at this point?

Hey Jake, yes, but probably only if it involves the Dolphins throwing in a pick like they did in the Adam Shaheen deal with Houston. Say maybe something like Williams and a 7 for a 6. Something along those lines.

From Mark Harriman (@MarkHarriman13):

Alain, considering that Armstead averages 5 or 6 missed games per season, has anyone stood out as a reserve tackle with enough promise to at least be adequate if forced into the lineup?

Hey Mark, I hate to fall back on the obligatory answer at this time of year, but it’s just the reality that we just don’t know because intrasquad practices can only tell us so much. Greg Little and Larnel Coleman are the two tackles listed on the second team on the depth chart and there’s reason for concern with either because Little didn’t pan out in Carolina and because Coleman has never played a regular season down in the NFL.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say Tampa is good on both offense and defense. Based on scheme and personnel, which Dolphins players do expect to be challenged and attacked by Tampa the most this week? What are the Fins hoping to find out about these players?

As I mentioned in my joint practice primer, the guys who stand out here would be Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams. What the coaches are hoping to find out is that they can depend on them if they’re need to play regular season snaps.

From kevin tenkate (@KevinTenkate):

What kind of season should Tua have to prove he is the franchise QB for the Dolphins?

Hey Kevin, this is a fascinating question that I explored in depth earlier and it boiled down to this: We’ll know it when we see it. More concretely, it’s about Tua being able to rise to the occasion under less-than-perfect circumstances (regardless of what those are), making plays off schedule based on what he does and not everything around him being perfect, and most importantly coming up with a big performance in a money game, something he wasn’t able to do at Buffalo in the 2020 season finale or at Tennessee last season.

--------------------------------------------------------------

The SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag runs periodically, but at least once a week. To submit questions, be on the lookout for a call for questions or just submit a question anytime using the #askalain.