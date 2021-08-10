Dolphins Chicago Mailbag: Depth chart, Doaks, Davis, Tua, and Much More

Tackling more Dolphins issues, such as who might or might not make the 53-man roster, the right tackle spot and much more

From SecondGentleman (@Minicambo):

If you had to guess who are going to the fins active WRs week 1 on the depth chart

I think the Dolphins will keep six, which is a large number, and I’ll go with DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Jakeem Grant and Robert Foster at this point. Remember that Will Fuller V will begin the season on the suspended list, so I’m guessing the Dolphins will have to make a move at wide receiver when he comes back. I also suspect Preston Williams will begin the season on PUP.

From Surronne82 (@MikeSan99151510):

Alain how has Tua looked so far?

Hey Mike, I’d say he’s overall looked pretty good, and clearly better than last training camp. What I would tell you, though — and this is not going to please a lot of folks — is that I’m not on board with the notion that I’ve seen out there that he’s lighting it up. But he looks improved and that should be good enough for now.

From Steve Lamb (@Real_sjl19):

Do you think Doaks makes the roster?

Hey Steve, very good question. Doaks obviously has the benefit of having selected in the 2021 NFL draft, but I’d lean right now toward no because I’m not sure he’s a good enough runner to compensate for what I’ve seen as really shaky hands as a receiver. I actually would rank behind both Patrick Laird and Jordan Scarlett in the race to win the fourth RB job.

From Jack Dixon (@jccdixon33):

Who plays RT? Is Davis good enough? I like him and want him to do well!!

It sure looks like it’s going to be Jesse Davis. Is he good enough? I think so. I’m not sure you should expect him to dominate opponents or make the Pro Bowl but he’s just solid every time he’s in there. And I like him as well. Fact is, every reporter likes Jesse. He’s just a good, pleasant dude.

From FinsUp, Baby! Its TuaTime! (@BillM013):

Where in the hell is J.Phillips?

Jaelan Phillips has been dealing with a groin issue, but I would take it as a very encouraging sign that he joined his teammates at the end of practice when they were running wind sprints.

From MonstaOfDaTriState (@scar179nyc):

I thought the joint practices was closed to the media?? Or is it only fans?

Only fans.

From Robcook1377 (@RobertLeeCook1):

You believe Dolphins have stronger roster than in 2020

Hey Rob, I don’t think there’s any question they have a stronger roster than in 2020. At every position, I think they upgraded with the players who arrived as opposed to those who left (except maybe QB where Ryan Fitzpatrick is probably better than Jacoby Brissett at this point). But a better roster doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll have a better record.

From A-Rod the phinphan (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Which position worries you the most?

I think it pretty clearly has to be the offensive line.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

What could the Dolphins and other NFL teams do in the future, at the signing of an original contract, to remove potential for Xavien-like drama in the middle of a contract?

Hey Mark, you can’t ask players to refrain from asking to redo their deal when teams do that on a regular basis with players they deem expendable. I don’t really think that’s fair. Don’t forget that the Dolphins slashed Albert Wilson’s salary from over $9 million to $3 million and he took the pay cut because he had no guaranteed money left and the team would have released him had he refused. Same thing with Benardrick McKinney just recently. He was set to make over $7 million this year, with two more years left on his deal and the deal slashed his pay this year to $3 million and chopped the last two years off the deal. Guess one way to accomplish your goal would be to make contracts fully guaranteed, but that’s not happening anytime soon.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Is it worth taking any Fins WR's or Gaskin in fantasy draft? Or will ball be spread around too much to make them valuable except for bye week replacements?

Yeah, I don’t think I’d be taking any Dolphins skill position players very high in any fantasy draft. I think Gaskin could put up decent yardage numbers, but how many touches will he get near the goal line when the Dolphins likely will go instead with Malcolm Brown.

From Neco (@NecoOrtiz1):

Have the Phins messed things up at the tackle position in the past two drafts?

Hey Neco, you know the old saying about giving a draft three years before making a final determination, which means we have to wait a bit. That said, Austin Jackson needs to step up his game in his second season and it was disappointing to see Liam Eichenberg get switched from tackle to guard — though Dolphins coaches insist he’s being viewed at both positions — if only because the Dolphins gave up that 2022 third-round pick to move up eight spots in the second round this year to get him.

From David Dwork (@DavidDwork):

Assuming no decimating injuries, what do you think is a reasonable expectation for this team? A playoff win seems like the logical next step.

Hey David, first off, keep up the great work on your Florida Panthers coverage! Speaking of which, I don’t think the Dolphins expectations for this season can be as high as they are for the Panthers. I think getting a playoff win is a realistic goal, but I’m not sure it’s a realistic expectation. While the Dolphins have a better roster than last year, a lot of things broke their way in 2020 and they made their living off turnovers and that doesn’t always translate from one year to the next.

From Matt L (@cogator06):

Have you seen any improvement in Tua’s arm strength this year?

I know this is not the answer many want to hear, but I’ve honestly not seen that. Tua’s arm is serviceable and he can throw a deep pass if he can set his feet properly, but that’s never going to be how he makes his money in the NFL. He needs to be quick with his decisions and accurate.

From John Fiorino (@jtwin17):

Who would be your surprise cut and surprise guy who makes the 53? Who do you think leads this team in sacks this year?

Hey John, I’m going to base my “surprise” answers on how I would have projected things at the start of training camp. My surprise cut at this point would be Lynn Bowden Jr. because he’s been awfully quiet in camp after really flashing at times as a rooki. As for surprise 53 player, I’ll go with cornerback Terrell Bonds, who was one of those players signed to futures contracts in early January. Guess the obvious answer as to the sack leader would be Emmanuel Ogbah since he did it last year, but that would be boring. Instead, I’m going to go with Jaelan Phillips.