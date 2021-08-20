Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Outlook, O-line Observations, Jakeem, and More

What is Tua's long-term NFL outlook? Is the offensive line making progress? Will Adam Shaheen or Hunter Long have a bigger role on offense? Tackling these and more Dolphins-related issues

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag as the Dolphins get ready for their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Here we go:

From Mark Rodriguez (@MarkRodSTL):

Do you see progress with the offensive line?

Hey Mark, wish I could tell you the O-line is making steady progress, but that's just not the case. Some days are better than others and the consistency isn't there at this time.

From Andybichara (@stoic5138):

Any news on Lynn Bowden’s injury? The WR unit keeps getting watered down by injury.

It seemed pretty obvious the way he was holding the back of his leg that we were dealing with a hamstring injury, and that's what a couple of reports are suggesting it is, specifically a hamstring strain. And, yes, the unit definitely is watered down by injury, but outside of Allen Hurns' wrist injury, none of them appear to be long-term issues.

From Brett (@B_Lillz):

Any news about Nik?

Nik Needham went down late in practice, got up with help from trainers, was put on a cart and driven to the doors leading inside the facility, but then he appeared fine as he got off the cart and walked inside. I'm not going to speculate on the nature of the injury, but will just point out it was insanely hot Thursday and if it was a cramping issue, I wouldn't be shocked.

From Sell (@stopselldy):

Do you think Tua is the guy?

That is a great question, but it also depends on your definition of "the guy." If you're asking me whether Tua can be a quality starter in the NFL for years, I'd say he absolutely can be "the guy." If you're asking me whether Tua can become a top-five type of quarterback, I'm just not convinced because he flat-out doesn't have the necessary physical attributes that all those guys have (size, big arm, elite running ability).

From Cameron Sparks (@Cam3ronSparks):

Do you expect the first team offense to play more, or less than what they did against the Bears? #FinsUp

Hey Cameron, the first-team offense played a quarter plus the end of a drive against Chicago, and I'd be shocked if the volume wasn't increased for the game against Atlanta.

From V2David (@V2David):

Tua getting at least a half, I assume?

Brian Flores said that determination was going to be made in meetings Thursday night, so we haven't gotten word from him, but I would suspect it will be at least a half for Tua and the first-team offense against the Bears.

From Sean Snoozer (@BingeSnoozer):

Should we expect to see more Shaheen or Long this season?

Hey Sean, great question. It's so good, in fact, I'm not sure I can answer it because Shaheen has had a great camp and Long looks like a big-time receiving tight end. I'll go with Shaheen here, just because of the experience factor.

From FinsFan (@PerfectOnce1972):

Is anyone a serious challenge to Grant's role as returner (and by extension, his roster spot)?

Another good question. I think the Dolphins absolutely could go with Jaylen Waddle as a returner, but the question is whether they want to expose him to injury on returns instead of having him just focus on offense. I think if the old kickoff return rules were in place that Grant's roster spot would be secure, but now with so many touchbacks, it's a lot more cloudy.

From Chris Brooks (@seabrooxx):

Can Grant be listed as a special teamer so that we can keep a wide receiver who might have been cut, say for instance Robert Foster?

Hey Chris, truth is, even if you designate Grant as a special-teamer, that's still one roster spot you're taking away from another position. It's just a pretty big luxury to keep a guy strictly as a returner.