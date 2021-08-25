Dolphins 2021 Training Camp: August 25 Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the August 24 Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals:

-- Dolphins attendance report: Not spotted were Albert Wilson, Jevon Holland, Adam Pankey, Cethan Carter and Javaris Davis. DeVante Parker wore a red (no-contact jersey).

-- Brennan Scarlett returned after missing a few days of practice and Xavien Howard returned after being out Tuesday because of an illness.

-- Holland worked on the side with strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka, at one point wearing boxing gloves and throwing punches.

-- Practice was conducted under unique conditions, as construction near the training facility produced dust that blew in because of strong winds. The offense and punter Michael Palardy operated mostly against the wind throughout practice.

-- The first-team offensive line remained the same: Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis.

-- Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who came off PUP last Thursday, got some reps with the first-team defense.

-- Parker took part in 11-on-11 drills.

-- Khalil McClain made a nice catch on a Jacoby Brissett pass down the middle.

-- The defensive line appeared to have the better of the offensive line in a one-on-one pass-rushing drill, though Jesse Davis have a strong showing as he stonewalled Emmanuel Ogbah and Jason Strowbridge.

-- Xavien Howard picked off Tua Tagovailoa on a pass downfield intended for Adam Shaheen in a 7-on-7 period.

-- Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks continued to show struggles catching the ball, dropping a short pass from Brissett in the 7-on-7.

-- Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene broke up a pass downfield from Brissett.

-- Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle and Malcolm Perry took turn fielding punts.

-- Tua threw a beautiful pass downfield to Waddle in the second set of 11-on-11 drills.

-- Brissett had a nice completion down the middle to Kirk Merritt, who continues to make plays at wide receiver.

-- Byron Jones stripped the ball from Salvon Ahmed on a running play.

-- Howard came back with a beautiful pass breakup on Waddle on a Tua pass down the left sideline. This just in: Howard is good.

-- Running back Jordan Scarlett dropped a catchable short pass from Brissett. It's not been a great day for the running backs.

-- Waddle, Grant, Perry and Igbinoghene took turns returning kickoffs.

-- Will Fuller V practiced for a second consecutive day but did not take part in team drills.

-- Safety Eric Rowe provided blanket coverage against Mike Gesicki on a deep pattern, the same kind of work he produced for much of the 2020 season.

-- Roberts stuck running back Jordan Scarlett at the line of scrimmage on a running play and then made sure to let the offense know about it.

-- Jason Sanders had his second miss of training camp on a field goal attempt, this one from 53 yards out. And like the first miss, it clanked off the upright.

-- Nik Needham broke up a pass from Tua to Waddle over the middle after Waddle looked ready to bring in the catch.

-- Rookie free agent Trill Williams came up with a leaping interception on a deep sideline pass from Brissett intended for Kirk Merritt.

-- Rookie Jaelan Phillips got to Brissett for a would-be sack in a late 11-on-11 period.

-- Howard had a pick-six against Tua after his high throw was tipped up by Mack Hollins and then Needham. Let's just say it was an impressive practice for Howard.

-- Brissett had a beautiful throw to tight end Hunter Long down the middle over the linebacker.

-- Cameron Tom got the snaps at right guard in an 11-on-11 drill while Robert Hunt was dealing with a contact lens issue.