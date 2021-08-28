Dolphins Mailbag: Can Tua Win a Super Bowl? Roster Projections, Phillips' Outlook, and More

Tackling various Miami Dolphins issues, such as Tua's ceiling, where the toughest roster cuts might cuts, and what to expect from Jaelan Phillips' rookie season

From LiebsKB (@jliebs81):

While Tua has shown improvement this offseason, I can’t help but see vast differences in the scoring via the pass potential with him vs Allen, Mahomes, Rodgers. In today’s NFL, do you feel our playoff results are at all capped if Tua can’t go shot for shot with those types?

I hear what you're saying, but it's not just about the quarterback. The big question with Tua is just how high his NFL ceiling can be given his lack of prototypical physical attributes. I think the best comp for a ceiling might be Drew Brees, and if Tua can reach that level, then you have your answer because Brees did in a Super Bowl (against Peyton Manning, I might add). The question, of course, is whether Tua can reach that level and also have the kind of supporting cast that Brees had with him in New Orleans.

From steve , (@jujusimba7777):

Do you think Phillips get 30% def snaps/playing time this season [with his non use in training camp and injuries] and do we need to acquire another pass rusher as Biegel has had a long time out as well?

Hey Steve, I'd be shocked (and disappointed) if Jaelan Phillips didn't get at least 30 percent of the defensive snaps this season even with the time he missed in training camp. Another pass rusher never would hurt, but the Dolphins do have options already with Emmanuel Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel and Brennan Scarlett, not to mention Jerome Baker.

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

What are the odds Merritt makes the team?

That's a very good question, E-Rod, because there's definitely something there when it comes to Kirk Merritt, but the team also has an awful lot of NFL-caliber receivers who appear to be ahead of him. I think logic says he doesn't make the team because of the proven guys in front of him, but I certainly wouldn't be shocked to see him make it.

From Dom V (@DomthefinV):

I saw somewhere that the pats could cut Ted Karras and Washington could cut Flowers, do you think Miami should add them back they are familiar with the team and can compete for a job or just be great backups?

Hi Dom, the Dolphins had Karras last year but didn't make a major effort to re-sign him as a free agent in the spring and that's how he ended up back in New England. Then the Dolphins basically gave Flowers back to Washington and saved only $2 million in cap space to move up some 20 or so spaces in the seventh round of the draft. What that tells you is that the Dolphins didn't really value either player very much, which means that it would be very surprising to see either come back.

From Frank F (@ffiorino1):

What’s the latest with Albert Wilson and his injury?

Hey Frank, as with every injury to a Dolphins player, the team doesn't provide any information at this time. What I can tell you is that Wilson has been out on the practice field and doing some things (catching the ball, for example) and that would suggest his injury isn't serious.

From Dave (@DaveinRaleigh):

Alain, thanks for all U do for FINZ fans. My question is non-playing related. What's the chances Ross goes back to the old logo w/all the clamor from fans?

Hey Dave, I'm not sure exactly how much of a "clamor" there has been from fans, though those who want the old logo have been vocal about it. I haven't heard that any change in that regard is imminent, and I personally (not that you asked me that) am fine with the current uniform with the occasional game with the throwbacks.

From Coach Peter (@SchOfBasketball):

What could be some surprising cuts or trades that you can see happening by cutdown day for Dolphins?

Hi Coach, for both questions, I think the place to look are the overloaded areas, and that's wide receiver and tight end. It's very easy for me to see a notable player at either position getting cut or traded, whether it be Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams at wide receiver, or Durham Smythe or Adam Shaheen at tight end.

From Eric D (@EasyD13):

Best player that doesn’t make 53??

Hey Eric, this goes back to the previous question, though I would add one young name there, and that's Kirk Merritt, who I do believe has very intriguing potential but also faces long odds to make it to the 53-man roster.