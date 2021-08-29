Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Trade Possibilities, the New O-Linemen, and More

Tackling the notion of national disrespect toward Tua, how the new offensive linemen might fit in, what kind of trades the Miami Dolphins could make, and many other topics

Here is Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Mark Rodriguez (@MarkRodSTL):

Is there a place for Kirk Merritt on the roster?

Hey Mark, very good question. At the start of camp, I would have said no way, but now I'm not so sure. I'd still be inclined to believe he doesn't make the 53, but he's going to be tough to cut.

From Robert finvarb (@finbobby):

How quickly do you envision Eichenberg taking over for Jesse Davis, assuming that his injury isn’t considered too serious?

Hey Robert, I think it's a mistake that this happens all that quickly (barring an injury, of course). I know Jesse Davis doesn't necessarily get a lot of respect in a lot of circles, but he's still probably the most consistent and reliable offensive lineman the Dolphins have right now. So how quickly? I think I'd lean toward not very.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

My same annoying question: If any surprise good RB cuts, does Miami go after him? (Not sold on current RB group)

Hey Dave, not annoying. Ask yourself this: If a team cuts a running back from its 53, can we say he's good? Can we say he'd be an upgrade over what the Dolphins have? Bottom line: I'd be surprised if your scenario happened.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain now that you have seen all camp and two preseason games how do you think the OL is going to do this season and does Tua's performance depend on how they play?

Hey Jorge, I have definite concerns about the offensive and the fact the Dolphins have made two trades to get guys at the spot the past two weeks suggests they have their concerns as well. And there's not a quarterback in the league who can function at peak efficiency without getting help from the offensive line. The last Super Bowl when Patrick Mahomes was scrambling all night served as a great example.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Besides the obvious belief in Tua…Agree or disagree…the Dolphins are not going to trade multiple 1sts for Watson because they know their O-line still needs work and they have a team philosophy that builds through the draft, not FA…merci encore!

Hey Jeff, couple of things: If there was an "obvious belief" in Tua, there would be zero reason to make a trade for another quarterback, period. If there's no trade for Watson (and I don't see it happening at this time), I think it will because of the combination of the asking price along with all the allegations against Watson.

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

Greg Little...looking like a good pickup as competent backup or even potential starter?

Hey Richard, I'd have to say I've already liked what I've seen so far in practice and in his first preseason game. First off, he certainly looks the part and there's some clear natural pass-protection ability there. Again, it's way too early to make any predictions, but at this point I absolutely see him at the very least as a competent backup.

From Herman Cuevva Zuniga (@hermancueva7):

Why do you think national media hates Tua that much? It's awesome how external media makes news to hurt and break the kid’s confidence? Or is it not a good take by me?

Hey Herman, I'm going to start by saying that you're not the only fan who has that reaction. But here's the thing: Tua fans seem to take any news or report regarding a quarterback and potential Dolphins interest as a personal attack on Tua when it's just flat-out not. Do you actually think any report or story is done to hurt Tua? This also is a business, so the term "kid" shouldn't be used here. He's a pro who's getting paid a lot of money, and part of playing quarterback is dealing with all the outside noise that comes with it. Lastly, the national media doesn't hate Tua. Hardcore fans are convinced he'll be a star in the NFL, and that's great, but it doesn't make anybody who questions that or still needs to be convinced before getting on board is not a "hater."

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

Are any of the recent OL acquired via trade in the running for a starting job or simply for depth?

Hey E (or should it be Rod?), that's a good question, but that only applies to Greg Little because I see Greg Mancz strictly as a depth pick-up. And as far as Little goes, I addressed that earlier but will restate that it's too early for that but not out of the question.

From Phinfanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):

I understand Flores’ love for press man. But any chance we implement more zone? Especially while playing teams with mobile QBs like … Josh Allen?

I'll never say never, but my guess is he'll stick to man for the most part, with some zone mixed in.

From aquasandoranges (@aquasandoranges):

Hi Alain. Thanks for all the great work. Which players from Grier’s drafts have outperformed your expectations this training camp?

First off, thanks for the kind words. I'm not sure if he's outperformed my expectations, but I have to say that, man, Andrew Van Ginkel looked good! And considering what he did last season, it's pretty exciting to think what he could do in 2021.

From JD FinsFan (He-Man Hagen) (@JDFinsFan):

What’s the most important thing you’d like to see in today’s game against the Bengals?

Hey JD, you mean other than nobody getting injured? I think for me it's pretty clearly a clean game by the offensive linemen who will play key roles in 2021, meaning Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Robert Hunt and Michael Deiter.

From jon green (@ripplerat):

Will Tua rush for over 300 yards in '21?

Hey Jon, I'll go with historical precedent here. The Dolphins have had two 300-yard rushing seasons by a quarterback in their history — Ryan Tannehill in 2014, Jay Fiedler in 2001. So odds suggest that it's going to be a no. Besides, I don't think the Dolphins want Tua running too much.

From Jake (@JakeMc945):

What can Dolphins expect to receive in draft capital for one of the WR's or talented corners they would have to possibly cut?

Hey Jake, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it's pretty rare for a team to get much more than a late-round pick for a player it's going to trade at this time of year. Think about it, if a team is willing to trade a player, it means it very well might cut that player instead, so why would any team give up a big return? There are exceptions, of course, but that's the rule to apply here. So be happy if Miami can get anything more than a sixth-round pick for a player they might end up cutting.

From Raffi Derderian:

Thank you for your great coverage of the Fins. How is Igbinoghene looking? I felt bad for the kid last year when he got thrown into the Bills game and had to cover Diggs. No rookie would do well in that situation. Didn't hear much about him after that. How's he looking in practices and drills with the Bears and Falcons. Thanks!

Thanks Raffi. I'm totally with you that Igbinoghene was put in a tough spot against Diggs last year and it was clear he wasn't ready for that. As for this year, there are signs of progress and the physical ability clearly is there, but there still are issues in coverage and it's pretty clear that even though he'll make the 53, his role on defense might be limited for a while longer.