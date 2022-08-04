Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: QB News, Smythe's Perspective, Big Props for Rookie, and More

The Miami Dolphins will see Tom Brady next week when they hold joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, but they won't be facing him in their preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, a Dolphins interim head coach in 2011, told reporters Wednesday that Brady and other starters would be sitting out his team's preseason opener.

The other quarterbacks on the Tampa Bay roster are veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and second-year player Kyle Trask from the University of Florida.

The Dolphins and Bucs will hold joint practices Wednesday and Thursday before their preseason game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

THE WATSON WATCH

Looks like the Dolphins might not be facing Deshaun Watson in 2022 after all.

Two days after a disciplinary officer suspended Watson for six games for the sexual misconduct that led to the filing of 24 civil lawsuits against him, the NFL appealed that ruling.

And, according to a reports from NFL writer Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the NFL would like to see a suspension of at least 12 games to avoid the media circus that surely would ensue in Week 13 when the Browns play in Houston.

The Browns' bye comes in Week 9, making the Houston game their 12th. Cleveland is scheduled to play at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 13 in Week 10, which would make it Watson's first game if the suspension ended up being eight games.

The other quarterbacks on the Cleveland roster are former Dolphins players Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen, as well as Joshua Dobbs.

SMYTHE PSYCHE FOR BUDDY, TEAMMATE

It's no big secret that tight ends Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki, so Smythe probably has a different viewpoint of the situation involving Gesicki and the franchise tag.

The way Smythe sees it, his buddy could be in a good spot to land himself a really nice long-term contract with a successful season in the new offense brought in by new head coach Mike McDaniel.

“I say all the time – like I said previously, it’s adapt or die, year-to-year basis, you have to prove it every year," Smythe said. "But with him, if he can show that he can produce in one offense last year, another offense this year and be productive overall as a tight end, the price is just going up. So that’s what I tell him every day. If he can continue on a positive trend path, it’s just going to pay dividends in the long run for him. I’m excited for him.”

HOLLAND'S CLOSE CALL

Second-year Jevon Holland said Wednesday the noteworthy part of his time off between the offseason program and training camp was going back home to the Bay Area and spending time with family in California.

Holland, though, came too close for comfort with fires that affected the region.

"There was a fire on the hill above my house," Holland revealed. "It was huge. It was crazy. It was like Doomsday. Shout out to the firefighters in Alameda County. They handled that. Everybody got away safe. No houses damage as far as I know.”

Holland offered some details about how he spent his time.

"I was vibing," Holland said. "Just real chill. A chill offseason. I worked out. Relaxed. I did do some school too. I’m continuing school. Shout out to Oregon. I’m almost done. I’m getting my degree for my mom.”

RAVE REVIEWS FOR THE ROOKIE

Tyreek Hill did a great job of pumping up the crowd when the Dolphins had their first practice of camp in front of fans Saturday, but rookie offensive lineman Blaise Andries also earned major props for his WWE-style antics, complete with his chant of "Rumpelstiltskin," followed by him crushing two cans of energy drinks against each side of his head.

The whole thing made his position coach very proud.

"Oh, incredible," O-line coach Matt Applebaum said before practice Wednesday. "I didn't know what he was gonna do. It wasn't like we told him what to do. We just told him that he was doing it. And I thought he killed it. I thought he knocked it out of the park. I couldn't really hear what he was saying, in terms of the chant. That was unique. But he certainly got the crowd to do it, which is impressive. And then when he broke out the energy drinks and smashed it on his head, I was like, it's going to be tough top that. I thought it was awesome."

So how was it that it was Andries who was chosen to follow Hill in pumping up the crowd for that first practice in front of fans?

"It's a rookie thing," Applebaum explained. "So I mean, there's that and then he's just kind of a fun personality. There was a certain expectation that he'd live up to the standard. I think he exceeded that, which is awesome. Now we have a new standard, which for all the guys doing that, and also for anything we ask of him, which, you know, he's just, he's a great, he's a great kid."