Dolphins Aug. 5 Mailbag: Talking O-line, Bowden and the Fan Base

Tackling various issues on the Miami offensive line, along with the outlook for some young players, in the question-and-answer session with fans

From Grand Statements FinsFan (@TuaTrowdabalova):

Will Trill Williams take X Howard spot in week 1 or mid eason? What's the history behind them cutting Jibri Blount?

LOL, I take it you're a big Syracuse fan or a big Trill Williams fan. Let's just say that Williams is an imposing defensive back with good size and there are flashes where you think to yourself that there's something there. But my best guess is he'll start the season on somebody's practice squad. As for Blount, he was a massive project after playing basketball at North Carolina Central and that experiment ended when he sustained some kind of injury, which is why he was waived with an injury settlement.

From Bart Frazier (@kyhemi1):

Do you think Lynn Bowden makes the team??

That's a very good question, and his early showing at camp has been so uninspiring that I would say he's gone from likely to make the roster to questionable, if not doubtful. Of course, the joint practices and preseason games will be bigger factors, but he just hasn't done a lot in camp yet.

From Rick_in_Texas (@Rick_in_TX):

Based upon reporting, during padded run sessions it didn't seem like our OL had much success against our DL. Is that due to our DL being that stout or an indication that we have real problems with our OL? Curious on your take.

I wouldn't read too much into what we saw in the first three padded practices, though it seems pretty clear that indeed the front seven (not just D-line) had the better of the offensive line more often than not. Whether that speaks more to the front seven being a force than problems on the offensive line, I'd tend to lean (unfortunately) toward the latter with an offensive line that's got a lot of work to do.

From Neco (@NecoOrtiz1):

The offensive line continues to change. I know it's early, but Jackson isn't playing to his draft position, and is Igie just not good!?

Not sure if there was a question there about Jackson rather than a statement, so I'll leave that one alone for now. As for Noah Igbinoghene, I don't know if I'd say he's just not good, but I would say he still looks like he needs more seasoning and I don't know how comfortable the Dolphins would be with him in the starting lineup in the event they begin the season without Xavien Howard.

From Steven Montoya (@stevemontoya84):

Why wouldn’t it be a better option to keep Skura at Center and move Deiter to left guard?

That is an interesting thought, except I'd say that Deiter has worked pretty much at center for two years now and putting him back at guard would require another transition, albeit a simpler one. And it just might be that Deiter simply is better suited to play center. This also suggest that Skura at center and Deiter at guard would be a better combo than Deiter at center and Liam Eichenberg at guard and I certainly wouldn't make that switch at this time.

From InThaTrenchesTre (@PfnTre):

How’s big Bob looking from your perspective? When I was out I noticed him and Austin Jackson the most.

By big Bob, I'm assuming you're referring to Robert Hunt. I would tell you at this point he's the most promising-looking offensive lineman on the team. I like the team switching him to right guard in his second year and I think that dude has a Pro Bowl or two in his future.

From Sal (@TrendKillemAll):

Where does our fan base rank now in terms of being completely insufferable since we drafted Tua? Thanks in advance.

You're welcome, Sal, though you're trying to get me in trouble here. I'm anchored here in Miami and focused pretty solely on the Dolphins, so it's tough for me to compare, though I would imagine Bengals fans are pretty protective of Joe Burrow and the same for Chargers fans and Justin Herbert. What always gets me, though, is that any criticism or negative observation regarding Tua is viewed by his staunch supporters as a personal attack on him and them. It almost feels at times as though some are Tua fans way more than they are Dolphins fans, and that's just weird to me.