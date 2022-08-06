Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: 2021 Draft Class, Center Concerns, Gesicki Tag, and More

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

So far into camp, who has surprised you and played better than you thought and who has underachieved. With Butler gone, do you see us signing a DT or will Miami sign a C?

Hey Reza, if I have to pick one player who has surprised me, I think I’d go with Trill Williams, the second-year corner who has been very good. As for “underachieved,” I was expecting a lot more from Lynn Bowden Jr., but in fairness to him it’s not like he’s been called on that much.

From Tuddle Army (@TuddleOnRadio):

Who is the best blocking WR you have observed so far?

Hey there, I’m going to be honest with you and tell you that instead of just throwing out a name for the sake of doing it, I really haven’t noticed anybody in terms of blocking from the wide receiver position. In my defense, keep in mind that I don’t have the benefit of practice tape to review and there are only so many things my eyes can catch in live action.

From Dave (angryvet59):

Been awhile since I asked one. Ross (again) has brought negative media/fan attention to the team. Beal was in on the latest, but do you see some pressure to make him consider selling? Thanks for your spot on reporting Alain!

Thanks for the kind words, Dave. If there was any chance of pressure to force Ross to sell, it would have been had the NFL found him guilty of tanking, which would have opened up all sorts of potential problems. Since he was cleared of that allegation (doesn’t mean it didn’t happen), Ross got his punishment for the tampering findings and that’ll be the end of it.

From Brice (@BricefromLA):

People have called Chris Grier not one to ruffle feathers and without a huge ego. Would you say that permissive personality is what permitted Ross to flagrantly operate outside the rules so much? Could a bigger ego person as GM have moderated ownership in that way at all?

Hey Brice, that’s a very interesting point you make. Here’s the deal, no matter how strong a personality a GM might have, the owner is still the owner and if he or his owner-in-waiting are going to want to talk (or tamper), it’s tough for that GM to stop them — short of the GM resigning. Now, one could argue that big personalities wouldn’t want the Dolphins GM gig, but that would be a different issue.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice)

Waddle, Phillips, Holland! All three-second year guys seem to be having a great camp thus far. Which second-year talent has appeared to take the biggest step forward, and which guy has impressed you the most?

Hey Dana, the answer is YES! Little joke, suggesting all three of them have impressed me. If I have to pick one, I think I’d go with Holland (and, no, not just because he’s a fellow Canadian). I just continue to be really impressed with the instincts he shows as a deep safety. To me, he’s got star written all over him.

From Mark Harriman (@MarkHarriman13):

Alain, who is auditioning for punt return duties aside Dedmon? Has Dedmon shown anything as a WR? Is the depth at center as precarious as it seems?

Hey Mark, I don’t recall seeing Dedmon make one play at wide receiver, nor do I remember him targeted on a single pass. The depth at center is problematic right now, but that’s because Michael Deiter has been out since the first practice because of a foot injury. Once he returns, the situation improves from a depth standpoint.

From Rich (@mouldymuffin99):

Why tag Gesicki? He isn't suited to this run-first scheme, right? Is the comp pick that they might receive in '24 if/when he signs elsewhere at the end of this season a factor? Tag price sounds a lot for a third-round comp pick, but this must have played into the calculation?

Hey Rich, all good points you make. It was interesting that the Dolphins would tag Gesicki — I thought all along that Ogbah was the more logical player to tag, though maybe they felt confident all along they'd sign him to a new contract — given Gesicki's playing style and the new offense being installed. Having said that, remember that Gesicki is an asset and watching him leave for nothing would have been painful (remember the draft pick compensation is based on gains/losses in free agency). Also, by tagging Gesicki, they bought themselves a year to see if he could be a factor in the new offense and also left open the possibility of trading him to a team that could use a high-level receiving tight end.