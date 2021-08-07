Dolphins Training Camp Day 10: Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the eighth practice (day 10) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- The Dolphins was back in pads Saturday after conducting a walk-through Friday.

-- Xavien Howard was back at practice again after taking part in the walk-through. He did not take part in the first 11-on-11 period but was out there for the second. That's pretty much going to be the extent of his participation in team periods.

-- The only players on the active roster not participating were LB Jaelan Phillips, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, WR Will Fuller V, RB Malcolm Brown and LB Kylan Johnson.

-- Rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle was wearing a compression leg that covers the bottom half of his right leg. It later was clearly limping after getting up on an 11-on-11 running play, so there's obviously something going on with him.

-- Running back Jordan Scarlett walked off the field with a trainer early in practice.

-- The first 11-on-11 team period opened with the same offensive line of Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis and Myles Gaskin gets a big hole up the middle on the first play.

-- Jason McCourty again lined up at cornerback, with rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland getting first-team snaps at free safety.

-- Running back Salvon Ahmed had a nice run up the middle. He no longer was wearing the red (no-contact) jersey on this day.

-- It should be noted the offensive line created more holes in the first run-only 11-on-11 session than it did in either of the first two padded practices.

-- Waddle, Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford fielded kickoffs during a special teams drill.

-- Myles Gaskin dropped an easy pass from Tua in a 7-on-7 drill.

-- Tua threw a 20-yard touchdown pass in that 7-on-7 to Jakeem Grant with Grant wide open in the end zone after what looked like a busted coverage. Tua later connected with DeVante Parker under the same circumstances.

-- Albert Wilson had a clear drop on a 10-yard pass from Tua in that 7-on-7. Wilson's play has tapered off after he had a great first week of practice.

-- First play of the next 11-on-11 is a run and guess who's in the backfield to meet Myles Gaskin: Yep, Benardrick McKinney.

-- Liam Eichenberg commits a false start. That's at least two, if not three, from him in camp.

-- Tua had a nice 11-on-11 period with two quick slants to Grant and Wilson before connecting with Wilson on a deep throw down the middle.

-- Isaiah Ford went to the ground to come down with a bomb from Jacoby Brissett after getting behind two defenders. Ford has had himself a very good camp in what seems like his 37th stint with the Dolphins.

-- DeVante Parker cleanly beat Byron Jones at the line, but an underthrown high throw by Tua allows Jones to recover and break up the pass.

-- Safety Brandon Jones left practice early after coming up limping after an 11-on-11 play.

-- Tua had a nice scramble for a first down in a third-down situation, much to the delight of the fans.

-- Mack Hollins beat Byron Jones on a contested downfield pass from Tua and finished off the 56-yard touchdown. This has not been a good practice for Jones.

-- Safety Eric Rowe was flagged for pass interference against Durham Smythe on an end-zone pass from Tua, even though the ball appeared to be thrown out of the back of the end zone.

-- Linebacker Sam Eguavoen intercepted a Reid Sinnett pass that was batted up at the line of scrimmage.

-- Tua had a beautiful throw downfield to Waddle, who still doesn't look totally right, and followed it with a completion down the middle to Hollins, who cradled it in after first snagging it with his right hand.

-- McCourty broke up a pass intended for Grant on a deep square-in.

-- Kirk Merritt caught a 15-yard pass from Brissett near the sideline while on one knee.

--