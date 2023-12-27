Breaking Down the First Week 17 Dolphins-Ravens Injury Report

QB Tua Tagovailoa is among the 10 Dolphins offensive players dealing with injuries

As exectedt, the Miami Dolphins had quite the long list of players on their first injury report ahead of their Week 17 AFC showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

What was not expected was to see QB Tua Tagovailoa on the list, though there he was listed as a limited participant with left thumb and quad issues.

It's unclear when Tagovailoa got hurt, though he did take a couple of big hits during the 22-20 playoff-clinching victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. What's also unclear is the severity of the issues, though the fact he conducted his weekly media session after practice as usual on a Wednesday certainly suggests it's nothing major.

While Tua did get some work in practice, seven teammates did not practice at all Wednesday — all of them offensive players.

The list consists of RB De'Von Achane (toe), T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), WR Robbie Chosen (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle/vet rest), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle).

Of those players, Chosen, Hunt and Waddle might be the most iffy as far as their availability for the Baltimore game.

Tua was among six players listed as limited in practice Wednesday, along with OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), OL Austin Jackson (oblique) and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist).

With Eichenberg and his ankle, Howard and his thumb, and Van Ginkel, we're talking about new injuries based on previous injury reports.

BALTIMORE INJURY REPORT

The Ravens injury report – based on an estimation because the team conducted a walk-through after playing Monday night — wasn't quite as extensive as that of the Dolphins, though it did feature three prominent starters listed as not practicing Wednesday.

Those would be WR Zay Flowers (calf), S Kyle Hamilton (knee) and G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad).

All of them are key players, with Flowers being the team's most explosive skill position player (outside of Lamar Jackson), Hamilton among the team's best defensive players, and Zeitler perhaps its top offensive lineman.

Again based on the estimation, seven others were listed as limited participants: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion), CB Arthur Maulet (knee), G/T Patrick Mekari (consussion), LB Patrick Queen (shoulder), LB Roquan Smith (pectoral), P Jordan Stout (back) and DE Broderick Washington (elbow).