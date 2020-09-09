Dolphins Clearly Better, but How Much Better?

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their 2020 regular season opener against the New England Patriots, they're hardly recognizable if you think back to this time last year.

Barring further roster changes, the Dolphins' 53-player roster will include only 22 players who were on the roster for the 2019 opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

That means a whopping 31 new players, or 58.5 percent of the roster. The Dolphins' initial depth chart lists 10 projected starters who weren't with the team in 2019.

It's no state secret that the Dolphins have upgraded their personnel, which only makes sense considering the money they spent in free agency plus the fact they had five of the first 56 picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

But how much better is the Dolphins roster than at this time last year?

Well, let's break it down by position.

QUARTERBACK

In: Tua Tagovailoa

Out: Josh Rosen

Breakdown: Even though it would be unwise to expect too much too soon from Tagovailoa, no matter how much fans want him to be a star from his first snap, it's probably safe to call him an upgrade over Rosen, now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

Verdict: Slightly better

RUNNING BACK

In: Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, RB/WR Malcolm Perry

Out: Kalen Ballage, Kenyan Drake, Mark Walton

Breakdown: The Dolphins actually looked like they had decent depth at running back heading into last season because the outlook was promising for Ballage and Walton had been impressive in camp. But Ballage flamed out and Walton ended up getting released after being arrested while he was serving an NFL suspension. With Howard and Breida, the Dolphins have the makings of a solid one-two combination. Perry is included here because of how he's listed on the roster, although he's more likely to see time as a slot receiver than running back.

Verdict: Better

WIDE RECEIVER

In: Lynn Bowden Jr., Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins

Out: Albert Wilson (Opt-Out), Allen Hurns (Opt-Out)

Breakdown: This is one area where the team actually might have the exact same group had it not been for Wilson and Hurns both deciding to opt out because of COVID-19. Bowden has the kind of skill set that looks an awful lot like that of Wilson, but he's a rookie who has to prove he can deliver in the NFL. Ford really came on late last season, but isn't much different than Hurns. Hollins actually was a bit of a surprise on the 53-man roster.

Verdict: Slightly worse

TIGHT END

In: Adam Shaheen

Out: Nick O'Leary

Breakdown: The Dolphins traded for Shaheen hoping he would deliver on the promise he brought as a second-round pick for the Bears a few years back. At this point, though, he remains an unknown. O'Leary never was a big factor for the Dolphins and he ended up getting cut the day after a pass that went through his hands was intercepted in the Monday night loss at Pittsburgh.

Verdict: Same

OFFENSIVE LINE

In: C Ted Karras, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, OL Ereck Flowers, T Austin Jackson, T Adam Pankey

Out: C Daniel Kilgore, G Danny Isidora, T J'Marcus Webb, G/C Evan Boehm, G Shaq Calhoun, G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince

Breakdown: The Dolphins got serious about this position in the offseason with the signings of Flowers and Karras plus the draft selections of Jackson, Hunt and Kindley. The fact that not one of the players gone from last year is expected to start for another team in 2020 is pretty telling.

Verdict: Much better

DEFENSIVE LINE

In: Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jason Strowbridge, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler

Out: Jonathan Ledbetter, Charles Harris, Avery Moss, John Jenkins

Breakdown: The Dolphins brought in two veteran starters and two promising rookie draft picks, plus they have Sieler, who looked good in the final week of the 2019 season. As with the offensive line, none of the players gone from the 2019 opener will be impact players in the NFL this season.

Verdict: Much better

LINEBACKER

In: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy

Out: Deon Lacey, Vince Biegel (IR), James Crawford, Raekwon McMillan, Trent Harris

Breakdown: Munson was picked up during the 2019 season, while Van Noy, Roberts and Grugier-Hill were signed as free agents in the offseason and all should play big roles on defense. McMillan had his moments for the Dolphins the past two seasons and the Dolphins clearly will miss Biegel's energy, but the other three players aren't factors.

Verdict: Better

SECONDARY

In: CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Nik Needham, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Kavon Frazier, S Brandon Jones

Out: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, S Reshad Jones, DB Johnson Bademosi, S Steven Parker, CB Chris Lammons, S Walt Aikens, CB Ken Webster

Breakdown: Byron Jones clearly is the marquee newcomer here, but Igbinoghene looked good in his first NFL camp and Needham had his moments after joining the team from the practice squad in October. Frazier and Fejedelem both were elected as special teams captains after signing in the offseason as free agents. The two big names no longer on the roster in the secondary, of course, are Minkah Fitzpatrick and Reshad Jones. Say what you want about Minkah Fitzpatrick, but there's no denying his ability in the secondary. Reshad Jones battled injuries in recent years, but still had the ability to be an impact player in the secondary. Aikens was the special teams captain last season.

Verdict: Better

SPECIALISTS

In: LS Blake Ferguson

Out: LS Taybor Pepper

Breakdown: The Dolphins felt strongly enough about the need to upgrade at this position that they used a sixth-round pick on Ferguson, who was the only long-snapper taken in the 2020 draft. Then again, there's only so much of a difference a long-snapper can make if there are no errant snaps involved.

Verdict: Slightly better