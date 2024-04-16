What the Odds Say About the Dolphins' Top Pick

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have the 21st overall pick in the 2024 draft

Most of the speculation surrounding the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft has centered around the trenches, and that’s reflected when it comes to betting odds.

BetOnline released odds for every team for the first position taken in the draft, and the offensive line, defensive line/edge and wide receiver came in at the top three spots.

An offensive lineman was given 4/5 odds to be the Dolphins’ top pick, with the DL/edge at 2/1 and wide receiver at 5/1.

The rest of the positions came in at cornerback at 5/1, linebacker at 25/1, tight end at 25/1, quarterback at 30/1, safety at 50/1 and running back at 100/1.

The Dolphins certainly aren’t alone in seeking offensive line help, at least based on these odds.

A total of 13 teams have offensive line as the betting favorite for its first draft position, along with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

Of course, those odds would factor a combination of team needs plus prospect availability and position in the first round.

DOLPHINS HISTORY OF TOP PICKS

Offensive linemen already are the most popular first-round picks for the Dolphins with 13 selected as the team’s top pick in franchise history.

Next on the list of top picks are defensive linemen (12), running backs (8), defensive backs (7), wide receivers (7), quarterbacks (5), linebackers (5) and tight ends (1).

It should be noted that the tight end who was Miami’s first pick in a draft was second-round selection Jim Mandich, who was taken in 1970 when the Dolphins traded their first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for future Hall of Fame wide receiver Paul Warfield.