Gesicki Scoop: Smythe Returning to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continue to pattern of bringing back their own free agents by coming to terms with tight end Durham Smythe

Anybody who follows the Miami Dolphins on a regular basis is aware of the bond between tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

So it probably shouldn't have come as a surprise that it was Gesicki who broke the news on Twitter on Friday that his buddy was coming back to the Dolphins after agreeing to terms on a new two-year contract. The news has been confirmed via a league source.

And, truth be told, Smythe being re-signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Dolphins was less than a surprise than the team placing the franchise tag on Gesicki — that he ultimately signed.

The reason there is simple: In new head coach Mike McDaniel's offense, tight ends are called on to block on a regular basis for the running game, and that's a lot more up Smythe's alley than it is for the pass-catching-specialist Gesicki.

It's why when we pegged the outlook for each pending Dolphins UFA, we had Smythe as likely to return.

Dolphins teammates from the start

Smythe and Gesicki, who regularly pumping each other's tired during media sessions when they weren't joking about the other, both joined the Dolphins during the 2018 draft — Gesicki as a second-round pick, Smythe as a fourth-round selection.

Each has seen his receiving numbers increase with every season, with Smythe coming off a 34-catch, 357-yard performance in 2021.

With Gesicki and Smythe back, the Dolphins again feature the same five tight ends on who were on the 53-man roster last year, with the other three being Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter and 2021 third-round pick Hunter Long.

Smythe became the eighth UFA or pending UFA the Dolphins have re-signed this week, following Emmanuel Ogbah, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen, Preston Williams, Brennan Scarlett and Sheldrick Redwine.