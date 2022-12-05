Dolphins-Bills Matchup Set for Saturday Night

The Miami Dolphins showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 finally has a date and time.

The NFL announced early Monday afternoon its tripleheader lineup for that week, and the Dolphins-Bills rematch at Highmark Stadium will take place Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

The other Saturday matchups will be Indianapolis at Minnesota at 1 p.m. and Baltimore at Cleveland at 4:30 p.m.

Those three games were among five listed as TBD when the schedule came out in the spring, along with Atlanta at New Orleans and the New York Giants at Washington.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOUGH SCHEDULE FOR DOLPHINS

That the Dolphins-Bills matchup would get a prime-time spot seemed like a given for a few weeks now, but the possibility always existed that it could be flexed out to replace the scheduled matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL did replace the Patriots-Raiders matchup, but did so with the Commanders-Giants rematch, which will come two weeks after the teams tied 20-20 on Sunday.

The Miami-Buffalo being played Saturday certainly isn't the most ideal scenario for the Dolphins considering it will come on a short week following their game against the L.A. Chargers this Sunday night after that matchup was flexed.

It's the second time in three years the Dolphins have been given the Saturday night slot in a TBD scenario. In Week 16 of the 2020 season, the Dolphins played the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on the night of Saturday, Dec. 26 and came away with a dramatic 26-25 come-from-behind victory.

The game at Buffalo will become the fourth prime-time game for the Dolphins this season, following the Week 4 Thursday night game at Cincinnati, the Week 7 Sunday night game against Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium, and the game against the Chargers.

The Dolphins last played Buffalo in a night game in 2014 when they won 22-9 in a Thursday night game in Miami. The last prime-time matchup between the teams in Buffalo took place in 2012 when the Bills won 19-14.

The Week 15 game could play a key role in deciding the AFC East winner and features a battle of high-profile quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen and star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs.

The Dolphins defeated the Bills, 21-19, at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 3 and will be going for their first series sweep since 2016 — the last time the Dolphins made the playoffs.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.