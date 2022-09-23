Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Injury Report

Two of the Miami Dolphins' Pro Bowl players are question marks for the showdown against the Buffalo Bills, who have serious injury issues of their own.

Tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, and Armstead's status appears to be the more precarious of the two.

Armstead did not practice all week because of the toe injury he sustained in the opener against New England, though he did play against Baltimore in Week 2 after being listed as questionable, though he practiced on a limited basis that week.

“It’s whether or not he can be ready on Sunday," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Friday. "He’s a vet that we can count on if he’s able to play without taking – traditionally you don’t really mess with that stuff. You have to practice to play. He’s proven otherwise. With that being said, I thought it would be extra helpful if we didn’t hurt how he’s treating it by making it worse with practice. And we need to get guys prepared should he not be able to (play). It is literally up in the air. Only his body really knows and I don’t think he knows yet if he’ll play. He’ll obviously make a great impact if he’s able to but if he’s not, we’ve got multiple contingency plans, which you have to do when you have little injuries such as that.”

As for Howard, he was limited in practice Friday for a second consecutive day after sitting out Wednesday.

“I’m confident that he’ll be able to go if he’s able to go," McDaniel said. "And then I’m confident in the players that will play if he doesn’t go. Does that answer your question? (laughter) With injuries during the regular season, you cannot live and hope. You have to operate as the worst case scenario. I think both him and his position coach are very confident. Myself, I’m going to wait until I see it. Otherwise, we have to be completely comfortable and prepared, which we are, to play without him.”

The contingency plans at left tackle if Armstead wins up having to miss the game against the Bills could include moving Greg Little to left tackle after he started on the right side at Baltimore and inserting a practice squad tackle in that spot, whether it be Larnel Coleman or veteran newcomer Brandon Shell. Or it could involved Liam Eichenberg sliding over from left guard to left tackle, as he did for two plays against New England, and inserting Robert Jones at left guard.

As for Howard, his absence obviously would be problematic against the Bills' vaunted passing game since fellow starting cornerback Byron Jones already is out because he's on Reserve/PUP.

Kader Kohou, Nik Needham and Keion Crossen would figure to handle most of the snaps at cornerback if Howard is out.

For a second consecutive game, the Dolphins will be without tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) who both were ruled out Friday. The Dolphins likely will go into the game with three tight ends — Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Tanner Conner — as they did against Baltimore.

Along with Armstead and Howard, the Dolphins listed DT Raekwon Davis (knee) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs) as questionable. Davis and Wilson both were limited in practice Friday.

BILLS INJURY REPORT

The Bills doubled Miami's number of players they listed as out, and those four were significant.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) all will sit out the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Buffalo listed five players as questionable, including starting WR Gabe Davis (ankle), starting safety Jordan Poyer (foot), starting center Mitch Morse (elbow), starting tight end Dawson Knox (foot) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf).

All five were limited participants in practice Friday.

If Poyer winds up missing the game, Buffalo would be without three-fourths of its starting secondary, which could bode well for the Dolphins passing game — provided they can protect QB Tua Tagovailoa, especially if Armstead winds up having to miss the game.