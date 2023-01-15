Breaking Down the Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Playoff Inactive Info

The Dolphins will be short-handed at tackle against Buffalo, but they will have the services of Pro Bowl selection Terron Armstead

The Miami Dolphins inactive list produced possibly the best news they could have wished because it did not include left tackle Terron Armstead.

This is huge for the Dolphins because of just how important Armstead is to not only the line but the entire offense in general. Armstead had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with his wide array of injuries (toe/pec/knee/hip).

The Dolphins will be missing two tackles and three overall offensive linemen in this game, with tackles Kendall Lamm (ankle) and Brandon Shell (ankle/knee) both declared inactive Sunday. Starting left guard Liam Eichenberg was downgraded to OUT on Saturday.

With the active roster now set, the only question on the offensive line would seem to be whether Greg Little or newcomer Geron Christian will get the start at right tackle to join Armstead, Robert Jones, Connor Williams and Robert Hunt.

Another option would be to keep Hunt at right tackle, where he finished last game, and go with Jones and practice squad elevation Lester Cotton at guard. Cotton played 10 games for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, starting at guard in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Other injured players ruled inactive were, of course, QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and RB Raheem Mostert (thumb), along with rookie TE Tanner Conner and 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

Wide receiver/punt returner Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be back after missing the Jets game with a hip injury, though we'd still recommend the Dolphins putting Tyreek Hill back to return punts.

As expected after veteran QB Mike Glennon was not elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Teddy Bridgewater will be active and back up rookie Skylar Thompson.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BILLS INACTIVE INFO

The list of Buffalo inactives includes the two players who were listed as questionable on their final injury report, former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips and WR isaiah McKenzie.

The other Bills inactives are CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, S Jared Mayden, LB Baylon Spector and TE Tommy Sweeney.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.