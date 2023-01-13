Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Round Injury Report

Tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm returned for the final practice ahead of the Miami Dolphins playoff game at Buffalo

There was some bad, though not unexpected, bad news for the Miami Dolphins on their final injury report ahead of their playoff game at Buffalo, but there were some really positive developments as well.

The best news came tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm both returning to practice, albeit on a limited basis.

Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) and Lamm (ankle) each was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The Dolphins officially ruled out two players Friday, with running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) joining QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) as the two who definitely won't be playing against Buffalo on Sunday.

The news had to be expected with Mostert considering he suffered a broken thumb in the 11-6 victory against the New York Jets last Sunday.

The only other player listed as less than questionable was offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who didn't practice all week because of a hand injury.

Tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) was the only other Dolphins player who didn't practice Friday, but he was listed as questionable for the game.

Also listed as questionable were QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), FB Alec Ingold (thumb) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin). Wilson was a full participant in practice Friday; the others all were limited.

The other six players who were on the injury report this week (outside of vet rest) all were cleared and received no game status designation: CB Kader Kohou, T Greg Little, LB Jaelan Phillips, QB Skylar Thompson, WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Also of note, CB Xavien Howard was not included on the injury report all week for the first time since the week of the Green Bay game.

With Eichenberg doubtful, the likelihood is that Robert Jones will return to the starting lineup at left guard. If Armstead and Lamm both can play, that would leave the Dolphins to choose between Lamm and Greg Little for the starting right tackle spot with Robert Hunt moving back to right guard after he finished the Jets game at right tackle.

With Mostert out, it's almost a given that running back La'Mical Perine will be elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

The second allowed practice squad elevation figures to be either QB Mike Glennon (in case there are concerns about how much Bridgewater could contribute) or an offensive lineman (depending on the level of confidence regarding the guys on the injury report).

BILLS INJURY REPORT

The Bills had five players not practice Friday, but only two ended up with a game designation, each listed as questionable.

One was former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury; and WR Isaiah McKenzie, who has a hamstring injury.

WR Stefon Diggs and RB Taiwan Jones each had a vet rest day Friday; and QB Case Keenum didn't practice because of illness.

DB Jordan Poyer was a full participant Friday after he was DNP and limited the first two days of practice this week.

