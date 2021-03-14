Dolphins Keep Playing Let's Make A Deal

The Miami Dolphins have now made 19 trades involving players since the start of 2019

There have been few organizations as aggressive with major moves as the Miami Dolphins over the past couple of years, so nobody should have been surprised by their latest trade.

The acquisition of linebacker Benardrick McKinney from the Houston Texans in exchange for edge defender Shaq Lawson (with late picks being swapped) will become the 19th trade the Dolphins have made since head coach Brian Flores took over as head coach in February 2019 and teamed up with General Manager Chris Grier to lead the team.

Here's a quick rundown of all the trades, with a quick verdict if applicable:

March 18, 2019 — Traded QB Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 6th-round pick to Tennessee for a 2019 7th-round pick and a 2020 4th-round pick. The move certainly worked out great for Tannehill and the Titans because his career took off after the trade, but his stay in Miami had run its course and the Dolphins did well to get a fourth-round pick for a player who needed to move on.

March 29, 2019 — Traded DE Robert Quinn to Dallas for a 2020 6th-round pick. Quinn had an 11.5-sack season with the Cowboys in 2019 before bombing in Chicago last year. Quinn always was miscast as a 3-4 edge rusher and the trade allowed the Dolphins to clear cap space, an important part of their rebuilding project.

April 26, 2019 — Traded a 2019 2nd-round pick and a 2020 5th-round pick to Arizona for QB Josh Rosen. Now that Rosen is two teams removed from the Dolphins after time with the Bucs and 49ers, it's safe to say this one didn't work out. But you can't complain about this trade if you're going to complain about a team not doing whatever it can to land a franchise quarterback.

Aug. 30, 2019 — Traded a 2020 7th-round pick to Minnesota for G Danny Isidora. This was pretty inconsequential from both ends.

Aug. 31, 2019 — Traded a 2020 6th-round pick to Indianapolis for C/G Evan Boehm a 2020 7th-round pick. Boehm started eight games in 2019 for a rebuilding team, so that's not a bad return for a seventh-round pick.

Sept. 1, 2019 — Traded T Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, a 2020 4th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round pick to Houston for DB Johnson Bademosi, T Julién Davenport, a 2020 1st-round pick, a 2020 2nd-round pick and a 2021 1st-round pick. Tunsil is an elite left tackle, but there was never any way to not like this trade. Not then, not last year and certainly not now that it's given the Dolphins the third overall pick.

Sept. 2, 2019 — Traded LB Kiko Alonso to New Orleans for LB Vince Biegel. Biegel's status on the team is cloudy because he's a pending unrestricted free agent, but Alonso did little but battle injuries with the Saints and he then was traded to the 49ers last year. This also helped with the salary cap.

Sept. 16, 2019 — Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 4th-round pick and a 2021 7th-round pick to Pittsburgh for a 2020 1st-round pick, a 2021 5th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round pick. This is one that will be revisited for a while, particularly if Fitzpatrick continues piling up All-Pro honors like he did in his first two seasons with the Steelers. It also will depend on how Austin Jackson, taken with that 2020 first-round pick, develops an NFL offensive lineman. Early on, though, this one isn't looking good.

Oct. 28, 2019 — Traded RB Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a 2020 5th-round pick. For some reason, Drake never gained traction in Miami no matter what he did — include the Miracle in Miami — and there was no way he was going to re-sign as a free agent last offseason, so might as well get a draft pick for him.

Oct. 29, 2019 — Traded a 2022 7th-round pick to the L.A. Rams for CB Aqib Talib and a 2020 5th-round pick. This was strictly about the Rams paying the Dolphins to help them take Talib off their books.

Apri 25, 2020 — Traded a 2020 5th-round pick to San Francisco for RB Matt Breida. This really looked like a good trade at the time, but for some reason Breida never became a factor on offense last season and now it's almost impossible to see him re-signing with the Dolphins.

May 1, 2020 — Traded DE Charles Harris for a 2021 7th-round pick. This trade marked the end of Harris' time in Miami and closed the door on a disappointing first-round selection. Harris did have a career-high three sacks for Atlanta last season.

July 25, 2020 — Traded a 2021 6th-round pick to Chicago for TE Adam Shaheen. Because Shaheen proved to be a solid backup at tight end, this was a good move because of the small price involved to get him.

Aug. 29, 2020 — Traded LB Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 5th-round pick to Las Vegas for a 2021 4th-round pick. This wasn't much of a return for a former second-round pick, but McMillan did little with the Raiders to make the Dolphins regret the trade.

Sept. 5, 2020 — Traded a 2021 4th-round pick to Las Vegas for WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 6th-round pick. Again, a small price to pay to kick the tires on a rookie third-round pick and Bowden did show promise in spots last season, particularly with his ability in the open field. This has the chance to become a steal.

Nov. 3, 2020 — Traded a 2021 6th-round pick to Kansas City for RB DeAndre Washington and a 2021 7th-round pick. Washington never got much of a chance with the Dolphins and likely will leave as a free agent. So pretty inconsequential.

Nov. 3, 2020 — Traded WR Isaiah Ford to New England for a 2022 6th-round pick. The Dolphins stole a sixth-round pick from the Patriots because they never used Ford because cutting him and he returned to Miami.

2021 — Traded a 2021 7th-round pick to Tennessee for T Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 7th-round pick. This was the ultimate low-risk, high-reward trade.

2021 — Traded DE/OLB Shaq Lawson and a 2021 6th-round pick to Houston for LB Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 7th-round pick. This is a case of two players going to defensive systems that better fit their skill set.