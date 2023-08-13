The shoulder injury Cam Smith suffered in Miami's 19-3 preseason loss to the Falcons will keep him sidelined a couple of weeks

Cam Smith's push to become one of the Miami Dolphins' starting cornerbacks will be put on ice for the next few weeks.

The Dolphins' 2023 second-round pick will be shelved a few weeks because of the right shoulder injury he suffered in Miami's exhibition opener on Friday night. While Smith participated in the individual drills during Sunday's practice he was noticeably favoring his right arm, and actually threw the football with his left arm.

Coach Mike McDaniel couldn't confirm when Smith, who was competing with Noah Igbinoghene and Eli Apple to become the boundary cornerback opposite Xavien Howard, will be cleared to participating in contract drills.

"We're fortunate that it's not long term at all," McDaniel said during his Sunday press conference. "With regard to his treatment and his body, the timeline is a little gray, but it's not long term at all. The next couple of weeks. Could be sooner than later."

McDaniel wouldn't rule out Smith playing in the Aug. 26 preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But there's also a possibility he could begin the season on injured reserve, depending on how the shoulder handles treatment.

To address his absence the Dolphins signed Jamal Perry, a veteran cornerback who has a history of being a strong special teams contributor.

Perry becomes the fifth defensive back added since training camp began late July. Apple, a seven-year NFL veteran, Perry Nickerson, Myles Dorn, Mark Gilbert were all signed to address the injuries that have happened to Jalen Ramsey, Keion Crossen, Smith and Gilbert, who was waived injured on Sunday.

Crossen has missed the past three weeks with an undisclosed injury, and there's no timetable for his return. It's possible that he could begin the season on injured reserve, alongside Ramsey, who underwent a meniscus procedure that will likely sideline him till December.

At this time it appears Igbinoghene is in the driver's seat when it comes to locking down the boundary job opposite Howard because Kader Kohou is working as Miami's starting nickel cornerback, and the Dolphins are struggling to find a backup at that spot.

That's why Perry was added on Sunday.

Braxton Berrios received stitches

Berrios, the Dolphins leading slot receiver and punt returner, will be sidelined for a few weeks while stitches he received on his forehead following a brutal hit he took Friday night against the Falcons heals.

Until the stitches heals Berrios, a fifth-year veteran, won't be able to put on his helmet, so don't expect to see him participating in joint practices against the Houston Texans on Wednesday and Thursday, or playing in Friday night's exhibition game against the Texans.

The torso injury Jaylen Waddle suffered last week in joint practices against the Falcons, which will keep him sidelined for a couple weeks, and Berrios stitches will allow receivers like Erik Ezukanma, Robbie Chosen, and River Cracraft to work alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the first-team offense.