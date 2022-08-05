Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 10: Practice Observations

There were some positive developments in terms of player participation when the Dolphins returned to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

On this day, easily dominated by the defense, it was rookie Kellen Diesch who was tasked with firing up the fans before the start of practice.

With that, let's dive into the practice report:

ATTENDANCE REPORT

Safety Clayton Fejedelem joined offensive lineman Michael Deiter and fullback John Lovett on the camp injury list, while DB Elijah Campbell was out with an illness.

Tackle Terron Armstead returned after a couple of load management days and took part of some team drills.

More good news involved running back Raheem Mostert practicing in a regular jersey after wearing a red (no-contact) jersey for a couple of days.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel wore the orange jersey as the practice performer of the last session.

PRACTICE TOP PERFORMERS

— Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was among the many standouts on defense. He got around the corner for what would have been a sack of Tua Tagovailoa and on the very next play forced Tua to scramble out of trouble.

— Shout-out to rookie free agent cornerback Kadeer Kohou for his work in the 1-on-1 passing drills. In a drill that heavily favors the offense, he had three good reps against Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders.

— The one player who stood out on offense was — no surprise — Tyreek Hill. Of the nine completions in team drills (not including passes thrown after either a sack or scramble would have occurred in a game), Hill had four. He caught passes from all three quarterbacks.

QB WATCH

Because it’s training camp, we need to talk about the quarterback performances every practice.

— With the defense dominating the day, this obviously means it was a rough outing for the offense, and, yes, that includes Tua. He was off target with a few outside throws in the 1-on-1 drills and in team periods, he completed 3 of 5 passes. One was a short touchdown to Hill and another was a nice out also to Hill. He also was sacked twice. But, while it wasn't all on Tua obviously, wasn't sharp when he was in the huddle.

-- Teddy Bridgewater was slightly better, both in the 1-on-1 passing drill (not overly significant but worth mentioning) and in the team periods. Bridgewater was 4-for-5 with his best throw going to Sanders when he passed over a group of defenders to the left sideline.

— Skylar Thompson ended his work day with a nice 20-yard completion down the middle to Cedrick Wilson Jr., but he was only 2-for-5 and overshot Sanders in the end zone on a deep throw. Thompson also badly overthrow Trent Sherfield over the middle.

OTHER PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

-- Because of his tweet Monday night, we have to continue keeping tabs on Preston Williams, who yet again didn't have a catch, though he was targeted once this time.

-- The shotgun snap issues were there again, with back-to-back high snaps by Connor Williams, another high snap by Adam Pankey and a low snap by Cole Banwart.

-- Defensive tackle John Jenkins, who has been impressive in 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills, got into the backfield on a running play by Sony Michel.

-- Officials were used for the first time in training camp.

-- With officials in place and signaling whether field goal attempts were good, we could chart Jason Sanders' kicks for the first time. He was 6-for-6, hitting from 32, 36, 39, 44, 50 and 52 yards.

-- One of those officials threw a flag from the outside past the line of scrimmage on a running play, and based on the location of the flag and the player's reaction, it looked like the culprit was Lynn Bowden Jr.

-- Edge defender Porter Gustin recorded a sack, his third in the last week of practice.

-- Zach Sieler also had a sack, though that one might have been more adequately described as a coverage sack. The same happened when Trill Williams got to Tagovailoa.

-- Tackle Greg Little stood up Raekwon Davis at the line on a pass play for several seconds, and Davis ended up looking at the officials to get a penalty flag but none was thrown.