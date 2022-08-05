Dolphins Camp Day 10: McDaniel Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with the large number of tight ends on the roster (Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long) and the issue of being able to use all of them when deciding to re-sign players. McDaniel says he tries not to have preconceived notions about how players are going to respond.

-- Preseason games bring a tough challenge in terms of getting players ready while trying to avoid injuries. McDaniel says there will be some starters who play in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay and some who will sit. Would expect Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard to be among those who sit.

-- In light of the revelations from the NFL investigation this week, McDaniel says the focus should be on the 2022 season and the players are owed complete and utter focus on that, so the best course of action is not giving it attention.

-- Byron Jones remains on PUP, but McDaniel says he he's making steady progress and as long as there's no setback in his recovery there isn't a concern about his availability for the start of the regular season.

-- Regarding the decision to release DL Adam Butler with a failed physical designation, McDaniel says CBA implications forced the Dolphins' hand there. Says he's very confident in the DL room.

-- McDaniel says his favorite part of joint practices, which the Dolphins will do next week in Tampa, is competition.

-- In light of the reports of the Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady, McDaniel says being a starting quarterback in the NFL brings with it constant competition. Says Tua Tagovailoa has expressed and demonstrated confidence throughout this year.

-- McDaniel says it has been "really, really cool" to watch Tua and safety Jevon Holland compete against each other at practice. "They've got a nice competitive bond going."

-- In light of Preston Williams' public plea for more opportunity this week, McDaniel says players can best express their feelings on the football field. McDaniel says he tells his players, "I see better than I hear."

-- Regarding the number of high shotgun snaps in practice and whether he's concerned, McDaniel says he would be concerned if Connor Williams wasn't working at it.

-- Michael Deiter is feeling better and "expect him sooner than later."