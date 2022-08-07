Dolphins Camp Day 12: McDaniel Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Sunday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question pertains to tight end Hunter Long, and McDaniel says he was on the 49ers radar when he was there (though he just says "when I was with another team." McDaniel calls the tight end position overall "a work in progress." Praises Long for how quickly he grasped the concepts of the new offense.

-- McDaniel explains the differences in the tight end technique in his system, mainly that tight ends attack in the scheme as opposed to playing not to get beat.

-- With the depth at running back, McDaniel is asked whether he has a vision for how the carries will be split, and he says he can't do that if he's preaching to his players the importance of each practice and each rep. Calls the RB room "one of my favorite rooms I've ever been around." Points to how all the players root for each other.

-- Erik Ezukanma really has been noticeable at camp and McDaniel says he's been impressed with him the entire time. Points out he's making more plays now that he knows what he's doing. Calls him "a driven dude."

-- How much players will work in the joint practices with Tampa Bay will be decided on a case-by-case basis. "There's some guys we kind of have to monitor." Says there will be a couple of veterans who "will have to chill out" Sunday so they can get the reps with the Buccaneers.

-- There have been conversations with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, as well as coordinators communicating with each other, in terms of the structures of the practices. There will more discussions before practices start.

-- Tyreek Hill's personality is "one of one," McDaniel says. It speaks to how he plays the game, Points out that Hill is a smaller player who doesn't play small. Says he's players like him before, but not to that degree.

-- Every bump and bruise and health issue at this time isn't a long-term problem. Michael Deiter, Clayton Fejedelem, John Lovett, Sheldrick Redwine and Thomas Morstead all missed practice with minor injuries Saturday.

-- McDaniel says he had his "wow" moment with Dan Marino and calls it humbling whenever he meets a high-profile personality.

-- Chase Edmonds is playing in a different scheme than he's used to, but it's been "really awesome to see his feel for the game." Calls Edmonds very cerebral and says his productivity is obvious.