Dolphins Camp Day 4: McDaniel Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- The first question relates to the team expecting to sell out season tickets next week, and McDaniel calls it a competitive advantage. "It's really something cool that the players know about and it means a lot to." McDaniel says it serves as extra motivation for the players to pay back the fans for their support.

-- McDaniel says he loves having fans at practice. Of course, this bring him back to his days as a child in Greeley, Colorado, where he attended Denver Broncos camp and developed his love for football.

-- Adam Butler and Michel Deiter are both TBD in terms of their injuries. McDaniel said Deiter had a "little foot deal" that happened early in camp. The team hopes to get a better idea of their status early next week.

-- Raheem Mostert showed nice burst at practice Friday, which prompted McDaniel to react to it with, "Attaboy." Mostert clocked the fastest time of any Dolphins player on that day, and it prompted a round of applause from teammates when McDaniel informed the team.

-- McDaniel jokes that he likes having Jevon Holland on his team and he continues to get to another level.

-- McDaniel jokes that, with practice open to fans Saturday, anything the Dolphins run on this day will never be run again. Says seriously there is some adjustment to what plays are run when fans are allowed.

-- McDaniel jokes that the Dolphins showed Mike Gesicki "10 million reasons" why they like him, a reference to the tight end playing on the franchise tag in 2022. Gesicki will play for $10.9 million and will become a UFA next spring barring a new deal. McDaniel then points out, very correctly, that it's a business and Gesicki should strive to make the franchise tag look like a discount with his performance.

-- Again with Gesicki, McDaniel says everybody knows his range and ball skills stand out. Says Gesicki wants to "attack blocking with a different severity that he's ever done before."

-- Asked about the development of 49ers QB Trey Lance, with whom he worked last season, McDaniel punts on the question and said he hasn't really thought about it. McDaniel does say, "I'm expecting him to be a heck of a matchup to try to defend."

-- McDaniel says any pressure that comes with being Dolphins head coach is "trying to do right by people."

-- Asked what he's learned about his team so far in practice, McDaniel talks about trust being earned on both sides. "What I've seen is guys following the words with action. They're approached each and every day with ultimate professionalism."